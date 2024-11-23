Student leaders at the University of Alberta are raising concerns about the school’s plan to increase tuition, particularly the proposed hike for international students.

The university’s administrators revealed their tuition increase proposals this week, as part of an ongoing consultation process with student councils.

According to CBC News, the University of Alberta intends to increase tuition for Canadian students by 2% next year, while international students will see a 10% increase in 2026.

International students speak out

Reports inform that Ramish Raza, co-president of the International Student Association, expressed concerns that the university is targeting international students with steep fee hikes.

“The university should focus on some other revenues, rather than increasing tuition fees,” Raza told CBC News. He added, “At this point, this is just exploitation of international students.”

University officials met with Raza and other members of the International Student Association at a council meeting on Friday to discuss the proposals.

Tuition increases follow provincial cuts

The planned tuition increases come in the wake of cuts to post-secondary grants by the United Conservative Party government in 2019.

This move ended a five-year tuition freeze for students in Alberta. Since then, domestic students at the University of Alberta have faced annual increases, and some programs have seen significantly higher rises in tuition. International students have also been affected by rising fees in recent years.

CBC reports that despite a provincial cap on domestic tuition increases at two per cent, this limit does not apply to international students. Students must also be informed about their tuition fees for the entirety of their programs.

In a statement, Varun Chandrasekar, press secretary for Advanced Education Minister Rajan Sawhney, said the Alberta government is committed to making post-secondary education accessible and affordable.

He pointed to the 2% cap and the rejection of applications for exceptional tuition increases as evidence of the government’s efforts. The cap aligns with tuition policies in other provinces, such as British Columbia.

Graduate students express concern

Graduate students are also speaking out against the proposed tuition increases. CBC reports that Haseeb Arshad, president of the Graduate Students’ Association and a third-year PhD student, said, “These are concerning numbers.”

Arshad, an international student from Pakistan, referenced a survey conducted by the association last year, which found that 40 per cent of graduate students were considering dropping out due to financial pressures.

One student even resorted to donating blood plasma to make ends meet, Arshad recalled.

University defends tuition increases

University spokesperson Michael Brown acknowledged the financial difficulties faced by students but emphasized that the university is also struggling with rising costs.

“Like other economic sectors, the university is paying higher costs on everything from materials to utilities,” he told CBC News in an emailed statement.

Brown added that tuition increases are necessary to maintain high-quality education, support research, and ensure graduates are competitive in their fields.

A portion of the increased tuition will also be directed toward student financial support.

Melissa Padfield, the university’s deputy provost of students and enrolment, explained in a presentation to the Graduate Students’ Association that the majority of tuition revenue goes toward salaries and benefits, as well as funding for maintenance, utilities, research support, and library services.

Student Union pushes for more support

The University of Alberta Students’ Union has been lobbying the provincial government for increased operating grants for the university. Abdul Abbasi, the union’s vice president external, expressed that while tuition increases are understandable, a 10% hike is excessive.

“Having a 10% increase is absurd,” Abbasi said. He warned that higher tuition could discourage international students from coming to Alberta, potentially causing the province to lose out on top talent.

Reports inform that protests against the tuition hikes also took place on campus, including one by part-time student Prometheus Voaklander.

He primarily blamed the provincial government for cutting university funding but also criticized the university for not better managing its finances.

“They could be having better management of their finances to better cover for staff wages and staffing numbers,” Voaklander said.

Due to the federal government’s limits on international student permits, the Alberta government has set up a panel, led by economist Jack Mintz, to examine post-secondary funding in the province.

Tuition discussions at the University of Alberta will continue throughout the fall and winter. Any proposed increases must be approved by the university’s board of governors.