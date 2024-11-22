The University of Alberta (U of A) is offering a range of scholarships to international undergraduate students, including those who demonstrate academic excellence and leadership.

Each year, the university awards $52 million in scholarships and financial support to students in various categories, from high achievers to community leaders.

These scholarships provide opportunities for students to receive financial assistance without the need for additional applications or as part of the application process itself.

University of Alberta scholarships available for international students

According to the University of Alberta, one in five first-year students receives a scholarship, with opportunities available to both incoming and transfer students. The scholarships vary in value and eligibility criteria, covering both admission-based and application-based awards. International students who apply for undergraduate programs at the U of A are automatically evaluated for certain scholarships, while others may require a separate application.

Admission-based scholarships—no separate application needed

Some scholarships are awarded automatically upon admission. These are based on the student’s high school admission average at the time of admission offer, and students do not need to submit a separate application.

Eligible students will be notified directly by the university.

International Admission Scholarship: Top students may receive up to CAD $5,000 based on their admission average.

Gold Standard Scholarship: The top 5% of students in each faculty may be awarded up to CAD $6,000, also based on their admission average.

Application-based scholarships—apply early

In addition to the automatic admission-based scholarships, the university offers a range of application-based scholarships. These awards require students to apply through a single scholarship application. Once submitted, the university evaluates applicants based on their academic performance, background, extracurricular activities, and other factors.

Students must first be admitted to an undergraduate degree program before applying for application-based scholarships. The deadline for these applications is January 10. Some of the notable scholarships available include:

President’s International Distinction Scholarship: Up to CAD $120,000 (paid over four years) is available to 25 students who demonstrate leadership qualities and superior academic achievement.

A Chan Pang Kuen Memorial International Distinction Scholarship: This award offers up to CAD $120,000 (paid over four years) to students with a strong academic record and leadership qualities.

International Leader Scholarship: Well-rounded students who have demonstrated leadership in their community, school, or workplace could receive up to CAD $15,000.

May Quon Undergraduate Scholarship: For students who are Chinese or Hong Kong citizens, this scholarship offers up to CAD $100,000 (paid over four years) to those with a strong academic record and financial need.

Specialized scholarships for specific groups

In addition to the general scholarships available to international students, the U of A offers several awards for specific groups based on their background or academic focus.

These include the Cora Martinson International Scholarship for students with superior academic achievements at Augustana Faculty, and the University of Alberta Global Citizen Scholarship for students with an International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma. The Global Citizen Scholarship provides up to CAD $53,000 per year for a maximum of four years to students who meet the criteria.

For more information or to apply for any of these scholarships, international students can visit the University of Alberta’s official scholarship page or contact the admissions office.