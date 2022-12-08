The University of Alberta offers scholarships to at least, one in five of its first-year students.

The annual scholarships, valued at about $34 million, benefit scholastic achievers, community leaders, or well-rounded students each year.

The funds are distributed in the form of undergraduate scholarships, awards, and financial support to all kinds of students. Top students could receive up to $5,000 (Canadian dollars), depending on the admission average.

Candidates could even start benefiting from the scholarship without applying for them because they will be evaluated for possible eligibility for these scholarships once they apply to the school.

Scholarship categories: The five categories of the University of Alberta scholarships are highlighted below:

International Admission Scholarships: Top students could receive up to $5,000 (Canadian dollars), depending on the admission average

Regional Excellence Scholarship: Top students from certain regions could receive up to $5,000, based on the admission average.

Gold Standard Scholarship: The top 5% of students in each faculty could receive up to $6,000, depending on the admission average.

President’s International Distinction Scholarship: Students with an excellent admission average and demonstrated leadership qualities entering their first year of an undergraduate degree on a Student Visa Permit could receive up to $120,000 (payable over 4 years).

International Leader Scholarship: Well-rounded leaders with superior academic results may receive up to $10,000.

Eligibility criteria: Eligibility will be based on the high school admission average at the time of admission.

Applicants will be accessed for an admission-based scholarship and a match will be made after which they will be contacted directly.

Applicants need to check for application-based scholarship opportunities to see what may be available.

How to apply: There are even more scholarships and awards for all types of students, so if you are unsure of what scholarships and award applies to you, you have the opportunity to fill out a form.

You must apply to an undergraduate degree program before you can apply for any entrance scholarships. Here are some of the tips on how to apply to get started.

The deadline for application-based scholarships is January 11, 2023. Offers will be made starting in early Winter 2023.

About the University: The University of Alberta is located in Edmonton, Alberta, and is home to 40000 students enrolled in a wide variety of programs. The university is known for world-class research and innovative discoveries. The university offers top-quality undergraduate and graduate programs, including several that are unique in Canada, such as undergraduate palaeontology and land reclamation.

39,000 students are attending the University of Alberta, including more than 7,000 international students from 164 countries. Bachelor’s, Master’s and Doctoral (PhD) programs are offered in 18 faculties, with 200 undergraduate specializations and more than 500 graduate programs.