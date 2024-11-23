Canada’s Immigration Minister, Marc Miller, is considering removing the bonus points awarded to permanent residence applicants with Labour Market Impact Assessments (LMIAs).

Currently, applicants can earn up to 50 points for an LMIA, or as much as 200 points for management positions, under the Express Entry system.

However, concerns have been raised about the misuse of the system, particularly the sale of fake job offers to increase points.

According to Immigration News Canada (INC), Miller expressed his concerns about the misuse of LMIAs, particularly the sale of fake job offers to boost an applicant’s points.

“There’s a value to LMIA, but it can’t be $70,000 on the black market or the grey market,” Miller said.

He added that he is seriously considering removing these points to combat this issue.

Concerns over misuse of LMIAs

The LMIA system was created to ensure that foreign workers are hired only when Canadians can’t fill certain jobs. However, reports inform that fraud has become a major issue, with some employers and recruiters taking advantage of the system.

These actors have sold fake job offers, often at high prices, to international students and temporary foreign workers.

This illegal activity, as stated, damages the integrity of the LMIA process and harms those trying to follow the rules.

“It’s a balancing act,” said Miller. “Not prejudicing people that have bona fide LMIAs, but I think it’s safe to say I’m seriously considering [removing the points].”

The minister emphasized that the goal is to address fraudulent practices while still ensuring fairness for genuine applicants.

Challenges with immigration enforcement

Miller acknowledged the widespread nature of LMIA fraud but also pointed to the challenges in enforcing the system.

Limited resources and competing priorities have made it difficult for authorities to crack down on fraudulent job offers effectively.

Miller stressed the importance of removing the financial incentive that drives these fraudulent practices.

By eliminating the extra points, the government hopes to reduce the illegal trade of fake job offers and restore integrity to the immigration system.

“We need to do more,” Miller said. “The financial incentive needs to be removed.”

Public concerns and immigration pressures

INC reports that Canada’s immigration system is under increasing scrutiny as public concerns about housing and affordability grow.

A recent Environics poll revealed that, for the first time in 25 years, a majority of Canadians feel the country has accepted too many immigrants.

Minister Miller recognized these concerns, saying, “When Canadians are saying we need to do a better job with migration, I don’t equate them with being anti-immigrant.”

He acknowledged that while Canadians are generally welcoming, there are concerns about the country’s capacity to absorb newcomers at the current rate.

In response to these pressures, Miller announced a 20% reduction in permanent resident admissions and a cap on temporary resident numbers. These changes are aimed at easing the strain on housing and other resources.

Addressing asylum claims and irregular migration

Another key issue facing Canada’s immigration system is the growing backlog of asylum claims, which has now reached 250,000 cases.

Miller criticized the current system, which treats long-term residents who fail to renew their permits the same as new asylum seekers.

He suggested that certain cases in the backlog could be prioritized to ensure that legitimate asylum seekers are processed more efficiently.

Miller also discussed the potential impact of a possible return of Donald Trump to the U.S. presidency, warning of a possible increase in irregular migration across Canada’s southern border.

During Trump’s previous administration, many asylum seekers crossed into Canada at places like Roxham Road in Quebec, bypassing the Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement.

“We can’t have a repeat of what happened to Roxham Road,” Miller said, stressing the need for stronger measures and collaboration with U.S. authorities.

Looking ahead: balancing immigration policy: As Canada continues to address these issues, it will be crucial to find a balance between maintaining a fair system and managing the country’s capacity to support newcomers.