The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has announced a significant partnership with Chevron Nigeria Limited to construct the 70.75-kilometer Omadino-Okerenkoko-Escravos Road, which will connect Warri to Escravos in Delta State.

This road is vital for improving access to Escravos, an important hub for oil and gas operations in the region, and is expected to facilitate smoother transportation, ultimately boosting local and regional economic activities.

The new infrastructure is poised to enhance connectivity, enabling more efficient movement of goods and people, while supporting ongoing oil and gas projects in the area.

The announcement was made in a statement shared on the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the NDDC on Wednesday

“The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) is collaborating with Chevron Nigeria Limited @Chevron on the construction of the 70.75 km Omadino-Okerenkoko-Escravos Road in Delta State. This road is essential for connecting Warri to Escravos, a vital area for oil and gas activities,” the statement read in part.

The statement noted that NDDC Managing Director, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, emphasized the significance of the road project, stating that it would play a crucial role in supporting oil production and boosting local economic development.

He highlighted that the road would improve transportation efficiency, fostering trade and access to services for communities along the route.

Dr. Ogbuku also stressed the importance of the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) initiative, which is central to the project’s implementation, reflecting the government’s commitment to engaging stakeholders and accelerating infrastructure development in the Niger Delta region.

More insight

The statement also noted that NDDC Managing Director referenced the successful collaboration between the NDDC and Shell Petroleum on the Ogbia-Nembe Road project, highlighting it as a model for future public-private sector partnerships.

He emphasized that this collaboration had a profound impact on regional development, particularly in improving critical infrastructure and enhancing connectivity within the region.

Dr. Ogbuku pointed out that such partnerships are essential for addressing infrastructural challenges in the Niger Delta and fostering long-term economic growth.

Additionally, Dr. Ogbuku mentioned the recent signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) to collaborate on sustainable development projects across the region.

This partnership, he explained, reflects a strategic approach to securing funding and support for both current and future initiatives.

By leveraging public and private sector resources, the NDDC aims to foster substantial, sustainable development that will benefit the people of the Niger Delta, addressing both infrastructure needs and long-term environmental sustainability.