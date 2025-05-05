The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has raised an alarm over a fraudulent scheme targeting Nigerian applicants for its Postgraduate Foreign Scholarship Programme with a fake document verification exercise scheduled to take place in Lagos.

This was disclosed in a press statement issued on May 4, 2025, by Seledi Thompson-Wakama, the Director of Corporate Affairs at the NDDC.

According to the statement, the Commission became aware of fraudulent emails from nddcregistry@gmail.com, which falsely claim to be from the Commission’s ‘Board Registry’ and invite scholarship applicants to a fake verification exercise.

“The attention of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has been drawn to series of fraudulent emails and messages being sent to applicants of the Postgraduate Foreign Scholarship Programme.

The mailing address (nddcregistry@gmail.com), claiming to be the Commission’s ‘Board Registry,’ invites unsuspecting members of the public to a fake document verification and authentication exercise scheduled for May 19th—21st, 2025, at 30 Bishop Oluwole Street, Victoria Island, Lagos,” the statement read.

NDDC disassociates itself from the scam

The Commission made it clear that it has no link whatsoever with the activity, warning applicants and the general public to be wary of scams involving unofficial channels.

“We want to clarify that the NDDC is not associated with this fraudulent selection process and exercise. All official communications concerning the scholarship programme will only be through the official NDDC portal (http://scholarship.nddc.gov.ng),” the statement read.

The NDDC further advised applicants to exercise caution and disregard any communication requesting money or sensitive information outside of the Commission’s verified platforms.

“Applicants are strongly advised to disregard any unsolicited messages requesting money, an invitation, sensitive information, or offering scholarship placement outside of the official NDDC processes. Anyone who receives such messages is encouraged to report them immediately to the appropriate authorities, as your safety and privacy are our priority.”

Official contact and verification

Thompson-Wakama also encouraged members of the public to seek clarification only through the commission’s established channels.

“We urge those with legitimate inquiries about the scholarship programme to contact us through our official channels. We also encourage beneficiaries of our programmes to verify facts on the NDDC’s official website: [http://nddc.gov.ng],” the statement read.

What you should know

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) is a Nigerian federal agency established to address the socio-economic and environmental challenges facing the Niger Delta region. Its primary mandate is to oversee the sustainable development of this oil-rich area, which has long been affected by underdevelopment and environmental degradation.

The NDDC works to improve infrastructure, create job opportunities, and, in carrying out its programs, the Commission collaborates with both federal and state governments, addressing key sectors such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure development.