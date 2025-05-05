Access Holdings has announced the appointment of Mrs. Ibironke Adeyemi as an Independent Non-Executive Director, strengthening the diversity and expertise within its Board.

The appointment, approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), became effective on April 15, 2025, marking a strategic move to integrate extensive leadership experience in education, finance, and corporate governance into the company’s decision-making framework.

Mrs. Adeyemi brings over 30 years of experience spanning finance, management, and governance, making her an invaluable addition to the Board.

Strengthening Leadership and Inclusive Governance

The announcement aligns with Access Holdings’ commitment to inclusive leadership, further solidifying its reputation as a forward-thinking financial institution.

Group Chairman Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede expressed his enthusiasm for her appointment, stating, “I am pleased to welcome Mrs. Ibironke Adeyemi to the Board of Access Holdings. Her appointment underscores our commitment to enhancing the diversity and depth of expertise within our Board. With her addition, we are proud to have four accomplished women among our nine-member Board, reinforcing our belief in the value of inclusive leadership.”

Adeyemi’s expertise in education and social entrepreneurship aligns with Access Holdings’ strategic priorities, particularly its focus on sustainable shareholder value creation and social impact. “Her insights and experience will enrich our discussions and propel the Company toward achieving its long-term goals,” Aig-Imoukhuede added.

Adeyemi’s Extensive Career and Contributions

Mrs. Adeyemi currently serves as Managing Director of Chrisland Schools Limited, a flagship subsidiary of Chrisland Group of Schools, one of Nigeria’s leading private education providers.

She also holds Board positions at Chrisland University, the Victor and Winifred Awosika Foundation, and Holy Trinity Hospital.

Previously, she was an Executive Director at Chemo-Pharma Laboratories, where she enhanced financial efficiency and operational growth. Earlier in her career, she trained as an Audit Trainee and Chartered Accountant at Peat Marwick Ani & Ogunde (now KPMG Professional Services), sharpening her expertise in financial regulation and corporate structuring.

Mrs. Adeyemi holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics, a Postgraduate Diploma in Education, and a Master’s Degree in Educational Administration and Planning, all from the University of Lagos. She has also attended executive development programs at Harvard Business School and Lagos Business School’s Advanced Management Programme.

A qualified chartered accountant for over 30 years, Mrs. Adeyemi is also a member of Rotary International Club and the Chartered Institute of Directors, Nigeria, reflecting her dedication to professional leadership and community service.

What you should know

Access Holdings also confirmed the resignation of Mr. Oluseyi Kumapayi, FCA, effective March 11, 2025, following three years of dedicated service as a Non-Executive Director.

The company stated that his resignation ensures compliance with the CBN Corporate Governance Guidelines (CCG) for Financial Holding Companies (FHCs) in Nigeria, 2023, which mandates a maximum of nine Directors, including three Independent Non-Executive Directors.

Despite stepping down from the Board, Mr. Kumapayi will continue to serve as an Executive Director for Access Bank Plc’s African subsidiaries. Access Holdings expressed gratitude for his contributions, acknowledging his role in shaping the company’s financial strategies.

With Mrs. Adeyemi’s appointment and leadership restructuring, Access Holdings continues to position itself as a dynamic and inclusive financial institution, fostering growth and sustainability in the Nigerian economy.