The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has announced the start of placements and payments for 10,000 beneficiaries of its Youth Internship Scheme.

The program offers one-year practical skills training in different organizations to help empower young people in the Niger Delta region.

According to a recent statement released on the NDDC’s official X page, the Commission has successfully completed the selection process and is now placing beneficiaries into their respective organizations.

Transparent selection process

Details inform that the selection of participants was conducted after a thorough and transparent process, to ensure fairness for all applicants. Over 3.2 million young people registered for the scheme, a significant number that shows the high demand for such programs.

The Commission noted that the selection process was carried out with the utmost care to provide equal opportunity for all eligible candidates.

“The Commission remains steadfast in ensuring this life-changing opportunity reaches the most deserving candidates, creating a lasting impact and paving the way for a brighter future.”

Digital repository helps tailor programs for youth

To enhance the effectiveness of its youth programs, the NDDC has created a comprehensive digital database. This system collects vital information, including the qualifications, skills, and interests of young people in the region. The goal is to use this data to design targeted initiatives that meet the specific needs of the youth population.

By gathering and analyzing this information, the NDDC hopes to create a more strategic approach to youth development in the Niger Delta, one that aligns with the region’s economic potential and the aspirations of its people.

Partnership with KPMG to strengthen governance and transparency

To boost transparency and ensure ethical practices, the NDDC has partnered with global consultancy firm KPMG. This collaboration is part of the Commission’s efforts to enhance its corporate governance framework.

KPMG has also provided a Governance Advisory Report, which will support the NDDC’s efforts to shift from a transactional to a transformational approach in its operations.

“This data-driven approach enables the Commission to design targeted programmes that address the unique needs of the vibrant and resourceful youth population,” said the NDDC in its statement.

Support for the initiative from stakeholders

The NDDC also expressed gratitude to the stakeholders in the region, including those who applied for the Youth Internship Scheme. The Commission thanked the applicants for their patience during the careful selection process, which was necessary to ensure the success of the program.

“We appreciate the support and understanding of the Niger Delta stakeholders, as well as the unwavering commitment to this transformative initiative,” the NDDC added.

In line with President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, the NDDC has promised to continue its efforts in empowering young people through transparent and impactful programs. The Commission’s work is expected to contribute to a brighter future for the Niger Delta region.