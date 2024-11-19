The Nigerian All-Share Index (ASI) ended the trading session on Tuesday, November 19th, with a bullish stride, climbing 225.06 points to close the day in positive territory.

This notable uptick pushed the index 0.23% higher to settle at 97,972.33 points, up from the previous day’s close of 97,747.27 points.

However, the upbeat momentum in price action was tempered by a sharp 19% contraction in trading activity, as market volume dropped to 333 million shares from the 413 million shares exchanged on Monday.

UNILEVER led the charge on the gainers’ chart, advancing by an impressive 10.00%, closely followed by WAPCO, also up 10.00%, and SCOA, which gained 9.94%.

Despite the day’s overall optimism, some stocks faced selling pressure, with PZ leading the decliners by shedding 9.82% and TIP following with an 8.70% drop.

In terms of activity, ACCESSCORP and JAPAULGOLD dominated the trading floor, recording the highest volumes of the day. These heavyweights reflected keen investor interest, contributing to the vibrant yet mixed dynamics of the session.

Market Summary

Current ASI: 97,972.33 points

Previous ASI: 97,747.27 points

Day Change: +0.23%

Year-to-Date Performance: +31.02%

Volume Traded: 333 million shares

Deals: 9,187

Top 5 gainers

UNILEVER: up 10.00% to N26.95

WAPCO: up 10.00% to N50.60

SCOA: up 9.94% to N1.88

EUNISELL: up 9.94% to N14.49

JOHNHOLT: up 9.89% to N9.33

Top 5 losers

PZ: down 9.82% to N22.50

TIP: down 8.70% to N2.10

BERGER: down 7.71% to N17.35

HONYFLOUR: down 4.85% to N4.12

CONHALLPLC: down 4.50% to N1.91

Trading volume

The Nigerian equities market experienced a dip in activity during Tuesday’s session, as trading volumes declined by 19%.

Investors exchanged 333 million shares, down from the 413 million shares traded in the previous session.

ACCESSCORP emerged as the most actively traded stock of the day, with an impressive 37.8 million shares exchanging hands.

JAPAULGOLD followed closely, recording 26.4 million shares in transactions.

Other significant contributors included CHAMS, which saw 23.6 million shares traded, CONHALLPLC with 16.3 million shares, and UBA, rounding out the top five with 16.1 million shares.

Trading value

When measured by value, ACCESSCORP dominated the session with transactions worth a commanding N910.1 million. GTCO trailed closely, generating N753 million in trading value.

ARADEL and WAPCO also posted strong trading performances, with values amounting to N606.8 million and N569.6 million, respectively.

Completing the list of top performers, UBA recorded trading activities worth N539.9 million, reflecting sustained investor interest in these high-profile equities.

SWOOT and FUGAZ stocks

In the SWOOT category—stocks with market valuations exceeding N1 trillion—BUA CEMENT was the sole decliner, shedding 0.52% during the session.

Meanwhile, the FUGAZ stocks—comprising FBN Holdings, UBA, GTCO, Access Holdings, and Zenith Bank—delivered mixed outcomes.

FBNH led the laggards with a 2.01% decline, while ACCESSCORP slipped 0.42%.

On the other hand, GTCO and ZENITH BANK posted modest gains, rising 0.46% and 0.15%, respectively.

Market outlook

The Nigerian equities market appears to be riding on a wave of bullish momentum, fueled by sustained interest in mid- and large-cap stocks.

If this trend persists, the All-Share Index (ASI) could be on track to surpass the 98,000-point mark soon.