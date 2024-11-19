The appointment demonstrates the tech founder’s commitment to celebrating Africa’s innovation and heritage on the global stage

Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology company announces that its Founder and CEO, Olugbenga ‘GB’ Agboola, has been appointed to the advisory board of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African Art.

This appointment reflects Flutterwave’s continued commitment to supporting and celebrating African excellence across various sectors on the continent and beyond.

The National Museum of African Art, the only U.S. museum devoted to the art of Africa, selected Mr. Agboola as one of seven new board members during its 60th anniversary year. This appointment places the Flutterwave Founder and CEO alongside leaders in academia, healthcare, and finance who will help shape the museum’s future direction.

“It is a privilege to work with each of these new board members,” said John K. Lapiana, the museum’s director. “Our museum will benefit immeasurably from their perspectives and insight, especially now during our 60th anniversary year.”

As a technology leader who has consistently worked to showcase African innovation on the global stage, Mr. Agboola brings unique insights to the museum’s mission of promoting cross-cultural understanding. His appointment creates an exciting bridge between Africa’s digital transformation and its rich cultural heritage.

“It is an honor to support the National Museum of African Art in its mission to bring Africa’s vibrant heritage to a global audience. Olugbenga “GB” Agboola, Founder and CEO of Flutterwave and member of Smithsonian’s National Museum of African Art Board commented.

“This opportunity aligns with Flutterwave’s vision of building solutions and contributing to opportunities that showcase Africa’s talent, potential, and innovation. I look forward to collaborating with the museum to highlight the connection between Africa’s cultural history and its future in the digital age” Mr. Agboola added.

The National Museum of African Art’s collection includes over 13,000 artworks spanning more than 1,000 years of African history. As a board member, the Flutterwave founder and CEO will contribute to the museum’s efforts to showcase Africa’s artistic achievements to a global audience.

Mr. Agboola also represents Flutterwave, as an inaugural member of the Milken Institute’s Africa Leaders Business Council. He serves on the boards of several prestigious organizations, like the U.S.-Africa Business Center of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and the Corporate Council on Africa.

Flutterwave has been recognized in Africa and globally for its payment innovations and role as an ecosystem enabler. The company was named Fast Company’s Most Innovative Company for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa in 2024. Flutterwave remains committed to supporting initiatives that celebrate African excellence in all its forms from technology to art.