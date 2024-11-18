The crypto market has been quite eventful this November experiencing a strong Bullish run which is a result of many factors.

Various crypto assets including Bitcoin smashed their all-time highs as the total market cap of all crypto assets added over $500 billion in just two weeks.

The total market cap data provides a profound insight into the depth of the bullish cycle the market is currently experiencing.

On October 30, the total market capitalization of all crypto assets was $2.5 trillion. At the time of filing this report, the total market capitalization of all crypto assets is sitting at $3 trillion adding $500 billion in the first two weeks of November.

Several factors played a role in the current Bull run sweeping through the market. The victory of Donald Trump in the US presidential elections happens to be the most significant catalyst to the Bull Run.

The victory of Donald Trump, who is largely perceived as a Crypto candidate, created a positive ripple effect in the markets resulting in a Bull run.

The flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin smashed its all-time high of $73,737 surging to as high as $93,000. Other altcoins followed suit with memecoin outperforming every category.

In the heat of the Bull run some Altcoins surged by over 100% in the second week of November. They include Peanut the Squirrel, Pepe, and Bonk.

Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT)

PNUT, a memecoin inspired by Peanut the Squirrel shocked the market by surging by a whopping 1,526% over the past 7 days. The memecoin is quite popular in Nigeria and many degen traders claimed to have made healthy profits from it.

PNUT was mentioned in an Elon Musk tweet, a character who is becoming popular for subliminally shilling memecoins.

The parent character of PNUT, Peanut the Squirrel was involved in a major controversy during the US presidential election campaign creating a lot of online buzz for its memecoin.

At the time of this report, PNUT is exchanging hands for $1.65 surging by 1.6% in the last 24 hours with a market cap of $1.6 billion.

Pepe (Pepe)

Pepe is a popular frog-themed memecoin sitting at number 19 on Coingecko’s list of top crypto assets.

Last week, Pepe surged by a whopping 118% surpassing its all-time high.

The surge was a direct result of two major listings that happened this November adding to the credibility of the memecoin.

Coinbase and Robinhood both announced that they listed the memecoin on their respective platforms.

Pepe’s price rose from 0.000013 USDT to 0.000023 USDT following these listings.

Pepe is currently exchanging hands for $0.00002225 surging by 1.9% in the last 24 hours.

Bonk

Bonk memecoin made the list of altcoins that surged by over 100% in the last week. Bonk is the first Solana dog coin for the people, by the people with 50% of the total supply airdropped to the Solana community.

The memecoin surged by 105.8% in the last 7 days with a market capitalization of $3.6 billion.

Bonk is currently exchanging hands for $0.000052 at the time of this report dropping by 0.4% in the last 24 hours.

What to Know

Altcoins are usually affected by a surge in Bitcoin price. The ripple effect of Bitcoin breaking its all-time high this month can be felt on the altcoins in the market.

The above three altcoins are looking at a bright 2025 which is roughly a month and two weeks away.

Memecoins are the highest performers of the current Bull run making up the entire list above.