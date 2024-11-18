In a significant milestone for women in tech, TD Africa officially launched the TecHERdemy program yesterday, 13th November 2024, an initiative aimed at equipping 400 young Nigerian women with essential digital skills to succeed in today’s technology-driven world.

The launch event, held in the Yudala Height Building of the company and co-sponsored by global brands like Huawei, Microsoft and Cisco, brought together participants who had completed a series of online assessments to secure a spot in this highly anticipated program.

The CEO of TD Africa, Mrs. Chioma Ekeh, expressed her enthusiasm for the TecHERdemy program, emphasizing how closely it aligns with TD Africa’s mission of “Empowering You.” She reiterated that the training would offer the participants invaluable skills and insights to help them thrive in the technology sector.

“TecHERdemy is not just a training program; it’s a launchpad to a brighter future for each of you. I encourage you to seize this opportunity, as it is a chance to bring positive change, not only in your lives but also to empower others in your communities and beyond,” Mrs Ekeh remarked.

As the co-sponsor of the program, Huawei was represented by Gary Li, Channel Director, who expressed Huawei’s commitment to partnering with TD Africa to make this initiative a success. “Huawei is proud to be part of TecHERdemy, a program that mirrors our commitment to innovation and equality in the tech sector. We are dedicated to supporting each participant’s journey, ensuring they gain industry-relevant skills to meet global standards,” said Mr. Li.

Participants were introduced to the core courses they will undertake over the next six months, which include Cybersecurity, Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, and Software Development. Each course will be delivered by industry experts to ensure hands-on, practical learning that meets international standards. Successful graduates of TecHERdemy will receive certificates and job placement validating their new skills and expanding their career prospects in the fast-growing tech sector.

The launch of TecHERdemy underscores TD Africa’s commitment to bridging the gender gap in the tech industry by fostering a more inclusive and equitable landscape for all. By investing in the next generation of female tech leaders, TD Africa and its partners are contributing to a more empowered and digitally savvy Nigeria, paving the way for a brighter future for women in technology.