President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria arrived in Rio de Janeiro late Sunday night, marking his participation in the 19th Heads of State and Government Summit of the G20.

Accompanied by a high-level delegation of ministers, Tinubu was welcomed by Brazilian officials, including Ambassador Breno Costa of the Ministry of External Relations.

The summit, hosted by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, takes place from November 18 to 19 under the theme “Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet.”

Discussions will prioritize sustainable development’s economic, social, and environmental dimensions, alongside pressing geopolitical concerns, including the Israel-Hamas conflict and escalating tensions between the United States and China.

Tinubu’s delegation reflects a diverse portfolio of Nigeria’s strategic priorities. Among those joining him are Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar, Minister of Livestock Development Idi Mukhtar Maiha, and Minister of Art, Tourism, Culture, and Creativity Hannatu Musawa. Others include Minister of State for Agriculture Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi and National Intelligence Agency Director General Amb. Mohammed Mohammed.

As part of his agenda, Tinubu is expected to engage in bilateral meetings on the summit’s sidelines to further Nigeria’s socio-economic reforms and global partnerships.

What we know

The G20, comprising 19 member nations and the European Union, represents the world’s major economies, including Argentina, China, the United States, and South Africa.

The African Union also participates as an invited representative, reflecting its growing influence in global governance discussions.

President Lula da Silva, presiding over the G20 for the first time, has emphasized a focus on addressing global hunger, poverty, and inequality.

His agenda aligns with Brazil’s leadership push to eliminate extreme poverty by 2030, with food security as a central theme. Lula’s presidency concludes on November 30, following his tenure since December 2023.

The summit will culminate with the adoption of agreements negotiated during the year-long Brazilian presidency. These agreements will reflect the collective will of G20 members to tackle global challenges, including digital economy principles, rising global temperatures, and governance reform.

President Tinubu’s attendance underscores Nigeria’s commitment to engaging in multilateral platforms to address global challenges and promote sustainable development.

His participation also signals Nigeria’s intention to leverage the G20’s influence to strengthen its domestic economic agenda and global standing.

Brazilian Ambassador Carlos Areias, who extended President Lula’s formal invitation to Tinubu earlier this year, highlighted Brazil’s advocacy for robust global strategies to combat food insecurity and foster equitable development.

Tinubu’s presence at the summit is seen as a testament to the growing role of African nations in shaping global economic policies.