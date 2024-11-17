Nigeria has conferred its second-highest national honour, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The award, presented by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the State House in Abuja, recognizes Modi’s contributions to fostering India-Nigeria ties and his global statesmanship.

Prime Minister Modi, the first Indian leader to visit Nigeria in 17 years, expressed gratitude for the accolade, dedicating it to the people of India and the enduring friendship between the two nations.

“I am deeply honoured to receive the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger Award. This recognition reflects the shared aspirations of our 1.4 billion citizens and the strong bond between India and Nigeria,” Modi stated.

This distinction places Modi alongside the late Queen Elizabeth II as one of the few foreign leaders to receive the GCON, underscoring the historical significance of the event.

Strategic Partnership in Focus

Modi’s visit comes as the two democracies aim to bolster cooperation in critical sectors, including energy, agriculture, fintech, and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Highlighting Nigeria’s pivotal role in Africa, Modi emphasized India’s commitment to enhancing ties with the continent and promoting the priorities of the Global South.

“India and Nigeria share a relationship built on mutual respect, cooperation, and a vision for shared prosperity. Together, we will work to advance the interests of our people and the broader African continent,” Modi remarked.

Symbolic Welcome

Earlier in the day, Modi was welcomed with ceremonial honours, including the symbolic “Key to the City of Abuja,” presented by Nigeria’s Minister for Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike. The gesture signifies the trust and respect accorded to the Indian leader by Nigeria’s leadership and citizens.

Broader Diplomatic Agenda

Modi’s visit to Nigeria is part of a three-nation tour, with subsequent stops in Brazil for the G20 Summit and Guyana to reinforce South-South cooperation.

This trip marks a critical step in India’s diplomatic push to strengthen ties across emerging economies.

For Nigeria, the visit and the high-profile award underscore its strategic engagement with India, a key partner in trade, technology, and development.

As the two nations chart a course for expanded collaboration, the visit sets the stage for deeper integration and shared progress in the years to come.

What to know

Modi becomes the second foreign leader to receive Nigeria’s GCON, after Queen Elizabeth II in 1969.

Discussions with Nigerian leadership focused on economic growth, energy security, and cultural exchange.

India remains one of Nigeria’s largest trading partners, with bilateral trade exceeding $15 billion annually.