In a heartwarming gesture and another laudable initiative aimed at empowering the next generation, OPay, Nigeria’s leading financial service provider, has awarded ₦12 million in scholarships to 40 deserving students of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

Each student will receive ₦300,000, easing financial pressures and encouraging them to pursue their studies with confidence.

The scholarship award ceremony, held at ABU’s Vice-Chancellor’s office, marked a significant milestone for both OPay and the students. Mr. Dauda Gotring, Managing Director of OPay and a proud ABU alumnus, spoke about what it meant for him personally to support students at the university that shaped his life.

“For us at OPay, giving back to society—especially through education—is at the heart of what we do,” Gotring said. “ABU holds a special place in my life, and I’m thrilled to give back to students here who show such promise and determination.”

ABU’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kabiru Bala, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the scholarships, emphasizing the difference they would make in the students’ lives. “This support from OPay will lift a heavy burden off our students, helping them focus on their dreams and academic goals. We are incredibly grateful to OPay for their generosity and partnership,” he said.

OPay’s new initiative aims to support 400 students annually across Nigerian universities, including the University of Ibadan and Nnamdi Azikiwe University, investing ₦120 million each year to help more young people thrive. This decade-long commitment will make a meaningful impact on Nigerian education, nurturing future leaders and creating opportunities for students in need.

OPay’s dedication to uplifting communities doesn’t stop there as the organization is engaging in conversations and plans on initiatives aimed at empowering women in Zaria through entrepreneurship programs, startup support, and skills training. By focusing on both education and economic empowerment, OPay is dedicated to creating a ripple effect of positive change that strengthens communities and local economies.

