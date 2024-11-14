Infinix, a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers, partnered with UNESCO to hold a two-day AI and robotics training workshop in Nigeria.

The workshop, held at the United Nations House, Abuja, ends today, 14 November 2024, and aims to empower Nigerian educators with essential coding, machine learning, and robotics skills to enhance STEM education nationwide.

COGLABS, the pioneer in accessible STEM education, is also thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking mobile app during the event. This innovative app transforms smartphones into powerful AI and robotics tools, empowering learners of all ages to create, learn, and innovate.

The app seamlessly integrates Teachable Machine and Scratch, allowing users to:

Train AI models using their phone’s camera

Code interactive projects with Scratch

Control E3bot robots via Bluetooth

By removing the need for laptops and Internet connections, this app democratizes access to STEM education, making it available to anyone with a smartphone.

“We believe that technology should empower everyone, not just a select few,” says Joan Nadal, UNESCO Trainer and E3bot Designer. “Our app is a step towards breaking down barriers and making STEM education accessible to all.”

Oluwayemisi Ode further emphasized, “Our collaboration with UNESCO and CogLabs is about transforming the future of education in Nigeria. By introducing this mobile app and offering hands-on AI and robotics training, we’re ensuring that STEM education reaches more young people in Nigeria, giving them the tools to excel in a digital world. Through this partnership with UNESCO, we’re equipping educators with the tools they need to inspire and educate the next generation in AI and robotics”.

The workshop introduces educators to practical, open-source tools such as Scratch, TinkerCard, and Teachable Machine, making complex concepts like machine learning and robotics easier to teach and understand. Through this training, educators are gaining the skills to teach coding basics, integrate machine learning concepts into their curriculum, and deliver these lessons in an engaging, interactive way. Ultimately, this program aims to inspire creativity and critical thinking in students, encouraging them to pursue projects in coding and machine learning.

This workshop is part of Infinix’s broader mission to support STEM education in Nigeria and to drive sustainable development through technology and innovation. With previous UNESCO STEM workshops successfully held in other African countries, the Abuja event marks an exciting new chapter in Infinix’s commitment to empowering Nigerian educators and students.

For more information about Infinix and its initiatives, visit www.infinixmobility.com.