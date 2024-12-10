Infinix, a trendy tech brand known for pushing the boundaries of innovation, made a remarkable impact at the 10th edition of the Nigeria Technology Awards (NITA) 2024, held in Lagos.

The brand clinched two prestigious awards: “Leading Technology Brand of the Year” and “Most Outstanding Product of the Year” for its Infinix GT20 smartphone.

The “Leading Technology Brand of the Year” award underscores Infinix’s influence across multiple tech-reliant sectors and highlights its unwavering commitment to delivering groundbreaking innovation that resonates with tech-savvy consumers.

This commitment extends to empowering educators and students, as seen in Infinix’s CogLabs AI and Robotics Workshop, hosted in collaboration with UNESCO and Google, where students gained hands-on experience in building and programming robots. Additionally, the brand’s sponsorship of the Content Creator Award Category at The Future Awards Africa 2024 celebrates and equips Africa’s brightest digital storytellers.

Infinix’s continuous innovation, from advanced power management chips to NFC technology, solidifies its position as a leader in the tech industry. With pioneering efforts in mobile gaming through devices like the Infinix GT20, along with technologies such as All-Round FastCharge and consistent software updates, the brand ensures users enjoy a seamless and secure experience, further cementing its role as a key player in the Nigerian and global tech markets.

The Infinix GT20, which earned the “Most Outstanding Product of the Year” award, has been hailed as a game-changer in mobile gaming, featuring an industry-first dual-chip design that combines the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 and Pixelworks X5 Turbo for a superior gaming experience.

Infinix recently made headlines with the release of its Zero Flip, the brand’s first-ever flip phone, and also introduced the HOT 50 Series, one of the slimmest 3D curved edge phones in the market. These groundbreaking devices underscore the brand’s dedication to innovation and design excellence. Beyond smartphones, the brand expanded its ecosystem with a range of accessories like the XWATCH series and Buds collection highlighting Infinix’s dedication to delivering superior user experience across board. The XWATCH offers comprehensive health tracking, long battery life, and customizable designs, while the Buds provide rich sound, noise cancellation, and extended playtime, perfect for work and play.

These awards reinforce Infinix’s dedication to innovation and its focus on empowering the next generation of innovators. By pushing technological boundaries and resonating with young, tech-savvy consumers, the brand is poised to inspire and shape the future of technology in Nigeria and beyond.

“These awards reflect our dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction. At Infinix, we believe in creating technology that not only meets the needs of today’s users but also empowers them for the future. We are excited to be recognized as a leading brand, and this inspires us to continue breaking new ground in the smart devices industry.” said Oluwayemisi Ode, PR and Communications Manager, Infinix Nigeria.

As Infinix celebrates these well-deserved wins, the brand is poised to introduce even more groundbreaking innovations soon. With its focus on empowering young consumers and pushing the envelope in tech, Infinix’s journey is just getting started. To keep up with the latest from Infinix, including their award-winning products, follow @infinixnigeria on Instagram, X, and other social media platforms.