Canadian Immigration Minister Marc Miller recently addressed concerns about immigration policies, particularly regarding international students.

His remarks come amid rising protests from international students across Canada; many of whom are advocating for extended work permits to secure their future in the country.

According to Immigration News Canada (INC), in an in-depth interview, Miller discussed Canada’s immigration approach, the challenges facing international students, and recent changes to work permits and permanent residency pathways.

One key point raised in the interview is that there is “no automatic pathway” from study permits to permanent residency.

Miller emphasized that studying in Canada does not guarantee a move to permanent residency, noting that international students must follow a separate process to apply for permanent status.

The changes as discussed in the interview are that there are;

No automatic pathway from study permits to permanent residency

Minister Miller explained that studying in Canada doesn’t automatically lead to permanent residency.

“When people came here and decided to be students, it wasn’t a guarantee to become a permanent resident,” he said.

This, according to reports, comes as international students call for easier ways to stay in Canada after finishing their studies. The government continues to stress that study permits are different from the pathways to permanent residency.

Work permit extensions not guaranteed

The minister stated that the government has received significant pressure from international students nearing the end of their post-graduation work permits (PGWPs), who are seeking extensions. However, Miller made it clear that extensions are not guaranteed.

“Some students will have to make a difficult decision as to whether they leave the country or not,” he noted.

The minister highlighted that work permits should align with Canada’s labor market needs, signaling that the government will not provide blanket extensions to all students.

Reducing immigration levels and managing temporary residence

INC informs that Canada has taken steps to limit the number of temporary residents, including international students, to better manage immigration flows.

Miller revealed that permanent residency quotas were recently reduced by 20%, a decision aimed at stabilizing the system and balancing the long-term needs of the country.

“We had to reduce permanent residency by a little over 20%,” he explained. The government, as stated, is working to ensure that immigration policies address Canada’s aging population and labour shortages while avoiding overburdening housing and public services.

Closure of the student direct stream

Another recent change affecting international students is the closure of the Student Direct Stream (SDS), a program that fast-tracked study permits for eligible students, particularly from countries like India.

Minister Miller explained that this decision helps control the influx of study permits and maintain Canada’s international relationships.

He also mentioned that geopolitical tensions played a role in the closure of the program, indicating that visa issuance would now be more closely aligned with Canada’s safety and diplomatic priorities.

Addressing asylum claims and immigration integrity

Miller also addressed rising concerns about asylum claims from international students, some of whom may be using asylum as a way to extend their stay in Canada.

“A number of these claims are not ethical,” Miller stated, emphasizing that asylum should be reserved for those facing genuine danger.

The minister provided that the government is focused on maintaining the integrity of Canada’s refugee system and ensuring that it is not misused by those whose situations have not significantly changed in their home countries.

Impact of reduced immigration on Canada’s economy

In response to calls for a pause on immigration, Miller argued that halting immigration would have serious economic consequences. “A moratorium or an end to immigration for 3 years doesn’t make sense economically,” he said.

Canada’s aging population requires a steady influx of young workers to sustain its economy, support public services, and contribute to the tax base. Rather than halting immigration, the government opted for a modest 20% reduction in immigration levels to ensure long-term economic stability.

The changing immigration policies have raised concerns about Canada’s long-term strategy for attracting and retaining global talent, especially among international students.

Collaboration with educational institutions and provinces

According to INC, Miller stressed the need for collaboration between the federal government, provinces, and educational institutions to create a balanced and sustainable immigration system.

He pointed out that different provinces have unique needs and that the immigration system must be adaptable to meet these demands without overwhelming local communities.

This approach aims to ensure that immigration supports both the labour market and the socio-economic needs of Canadians.

Long-term impact on international students

Canada’s immigration policy changes point to a more selective approach for international students. INC reports that while Canada is still a top choice for global talent, recent adjustments mean international students will have to navigate a more complicated immigration system.

Minister Miller’s comments suggest that Canada will continue to welcome international students, but the paths to permanent residency and work permits will be more aligned with the country’s long-term economic and social goals.