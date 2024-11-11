The University of Edinburgh, a public research university, is offering multiple fully funded PhD positions for the academic year 2025, in a wide range of research areas.

These opportunities are available for candidates holding a Master’s degree who are interested in pursuing advanced research in fields including robotics, environmental science, artificial intelligence, and more.

Applicants can submit their online applications through the University’s portal, which is provided below.

According to Fellowship Bard, these fully funded PhD positions offer significant opportunities for those looking to advance their research careers. The application deadlines vary by program, with the first deadlines approaching in late 2024 and early 2025.

Below are the details of some key PhD programs currently accepting applications:

PhD in data-driven computational sensing and imaging

Application deadline: February 28, 2025

This research will focus on developing machine learning models and algorithms for improving computational sensing systems.

The project will explore various methods, including auto-encoders and physics-informed neural networks, to improve sensing accuracy and reduce computational time.

PhD in intracellular capillarity of biomolecular condensates

Application deadline: January 16, 2025

This project, as informed, focuses on understanding the interfacial forces and material properties of biomolecular condensates in biological cells. The research will explore topics such as surface tension, viscosity, and elasticity, as well as the biological functions of capillary forces in cellular organization.

Candidates interested in this project will work to identify how these forces can be engineered for further applications.

PhD in integrated fabrication and sensing for soft robotics

Application deadline: January 31, 2025

This PhD project aims to develop fabrication techniques that integrate sensing technologies directly into soft robotic systems. By combining flexible electronics, advanced materials, and 3D printing, the research will focus on enhancing soft robots’ ability to detect touch, pressure, and deformation.

The project seeks to create multifunctional systems for dynamic interaction with their environment.

PhD in image reconstruction using FPGA-based generative AI

Application deadline: May 20, 2025

This project will focus on building accelerators using Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs) to deliver computer vision tasks through Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs).

The research will focus on deploying applications like image dataset generation and image-to-image translation on FPGA-based systems, investigating optimization techniques for real-time, high-throughput systems.

PhD in high-fidelity laser tomography for flow fields

Application deadline: December 31, 2024

This position will focus on the development of data assimilation algorithms for reconstructing flow-field images using Laser Absorption Tomography (LAT).

The research aims to integrate physics into machine learning models for fluid motion, enabling more accurate and high-fidelity reconstructions of flow fields.

PhD in hardware-accelerated flow-field measurement using laser absorption spectroscopy

Application deadline: December 31, 2024

This PhD project will develop hardware-accelerated laser absorption spectroscopy for industrial gas measurement. The student will gain experience in both laboratory and industrial conditions, and the project involves collaboration with international researchers and industry partners.

PhD in fouling control of water treatment membranes

Application deadline: June 22, 2025

This project aims to develop optimized cleaning strategies for water treatment membranes used in Scottish Water treatment plants. The research will explore how to improve cleaning efficiency, particularly under cold water conditions, to enhance membrane performance and sustainability in water treatment.

PhD in experimental fire science: characterizing fuel properties during combustion

Application deadline: December 23, 2024

The PhD will involve the development of measurement instrumentation to monitor the variation in structure of fuels during combustion. The research will focus on quantifying fuel temperature and burning rates, and will explore the influence of fuel properties on physical characteristics such as drag force and radiative absorption.

PhD in molecular transport mechanisms through atomistic simulations

Application deadline: June 22, 2025

This project will use molecular dynamics simulations to design reverse osmosis membranes with highly selective properties. The focus will be on mechanisms governing the transport of harmful substances, such as boric acid and carcinogenic disinfection by-products, through membranes.

The goal is to improve wastewater treatment technologies.

PhD in droplet dynamics on topographically patterned slippery surfaces

Application deadline: October 21, 2025

This research will study the interaction of droplets with structured surfaces that are coated with a liquid lubricant layer. The project will use experimental and computational methods to investigate the fluid dynamics of these systems, which are important for applications in microfluidics, diagnostics, and self-assembly.

PhD in food texture characterisation for advanced manufacturing

Application deadline: January 18, 2025

This project focuses on developing methodologies to rapidly and reliably characterise the texture of food during manufacturing and storage. The research will combine mechanical and rheological testing with artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques to optimize the food manufacturing process.

PhD in designing structured surfaces with superwettability properties

Application deadline: January 16, 2025

This project explores the wetting behavior of liquids on structured surfaces for applications in coatings, electronics, microfluidics, and inkjet printing. The research aims to control the wettability of surfaces using surface chemistry and topography, which is important for various engineering applications.

PhD in microflyers for environmental monitoring

Application deadline: December 31, 2025

This PhD will focus on the design and testing of small flying sensors for environmental monitoring. The research aims to overcome current limitations in flight time and create distributed sensor networks that can monitor natural disasters and remote areas, providing valuable data for environmental protection.

