The University of Edinburgh has announced a new scholarship program aimed at supporting students from Africa with significant academic potential but limited educational opportunities.

The Edinburgh Online Mastercard Scholarship will offer part-time online Master’s scholarships for three years and postgraduate Diploma scholarships for two years, targeting individuals living or working in Africa.

According to Scholarship Region, this program seeks to recruit youths who have faced barriers to education. The university aims to assist those committed to their studies while managing other responsibilities, such as work or family commitments.

What To Know

The Edinburgh Online Mastercard Scholarship provides an opportunity for students to pursue higher education without relocating. Online studies enable participants to maintain their professional roles while earning a degree in their local context.

According to Scholarship Region, the scholarship covers the full tuition fees for the selected programs, allowing scholars to focus on their academic growth.

Interested candidates for the Master’s programs should possess an undergraduate degree and seek to advance their knowledge in their respective fields.

The institution highlights that this program is specifically tailored for students who have shown resilience and determination in overcoming educational barriers.

Eligibility Criteria

Further reports provide that to qualify for the Edinburgh Global Mastercard Online Scholarship, applicants must meet several criteria:

1. Academic Requirements: Candidates must hold a UK Second Class (Upper) Bachelor’s degree or its equivalent. They must also have graduated by September 2024 and provide necessary documentation by December 8, 2024.

The institution stated that for Nigerians, the minimum requirement is a good Bachelors Degree from a recognised university. “You would normally be expected to have a GPA of at least 3.5 out of 5.0, 60% or above, or an upper second class degree or above.”

Find out more about the postgraduate entry requirements for your country:Postgraduate entry requirements

2. Barriers to Education: Applicants must demonstrate that they have encountered significant challenges in their educational journey, whether due to social, financial, personal, practical, or health-related issues.

3. Demographic Considerations: Preference will be given to applicants who are under 35 years old, hold refugee status, or have disabilities. The program actively encourages applications from female scholars and those with diverse backgrounds.

4. Leadership and Community Impact: A strong record of leadership and community service is required. Applicants should illustrate their commitment to addressing pressing global issues, such as climate change.

Application Process

Further reports provide that prospective students interested in applying for the scholarship must first apply to the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program. This initial application process will determine eligibility for either the online Master’s program or the online Postgraduate Diploma.

Those who have already secured a place in a degree program must indicate this in their scholarship application.

It is noted that ‘the application period for the 2025/26 academic year will open on October 1st, 2024, and will close on November 8th, 2024.’

The university encourages candidates to prepare their documents early to meet the deadline.

Support and Resources

Details relate that the Edinburgh Global Mastercard Online Scholarship will offer additional resources to enhance the educational experience. According to reports, scholars will receive an academic stipend for high-quality internet access and a laptop.

They will also have opportunities to attend in-person gatherings and participate in the broader Scholars Program climate leadership initiatives.

Furthermore, Scholarship Region informs that a dedicated Online Coordinator will be available to support students throughout their studies, particularly those with disabilities, who will receive tailored assistance based on their needs.

For more information about the scholarship application process, interested individuals can contact the university via email at mcfsp@ed.ac.uk.