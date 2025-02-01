Scotland has introduced a new visa plan aimed at helping international graduates transition into the workforce and address the country’s population and economic challenges.

The Scottish government has outlined the proposal for the ‘Scottish Graduate Visa,’ a two-year visa that will bridge the gap between the Study and Graduate visas and the Skilled Worker Visa.

According to Business Today, international graduates in Scotland must qualify for a Skilled Worker visa to secure long-term employment.

To be eligible for the Skilled Worker visa, graduates need a confirmed job offer in a role that meets specific requirements, including an annual salary of at least £38,700, or the “going rate” for the job.

However, the new Scottish Graduate Visa aims to make this transition easier by providing graduates with more time to gain work experience before they qualify for the Skilled Worker visa.

Details provide that the Scottish Graduate Visa would be valid for up to two years, during which graduates must live and work in Scotland, and will be linked to a Scottish tax code. It offers an opportunity for graduates to gain practical work experience while they work toward meeting the higher salary thresholds required for the Skilled Worker visa.

Current challenges with the skilled worker visa

Under the current immigration framework, international graduates who wish to stay in Scotland must qualify for a Skilled Worker visa.

This visa requires sponsorship from an employer with a worker sponsor licence and a job offer in a role that meets the visa’s criteria.

In addition to the salary requirement, which can range from £30,960 to £84,100 depending on the role, skilled workers must also earn at least £15.88 per hour for a 37.5-hour workweek.

Certain sectors, like health and education, are exempt from the salary thresholds. For workers with a PhD, new entrants, or those in specific occupations, reports cite that the salary requirement can be reduced to £30,960.

These conditions can make it difficult for international graduates to transition from study to work, especially when they do not yet meet the salary thresholds.

Transitioning to skilled worker status

The Scottish Graduate Visa is designed to make the process smoother for international graduates. It allows graduates to work in Scotland for up to two years, helping them gain the experience needed to meet the requirements for the Skilled Worker visa. Graduates may also take on a second job if permitted under the conditions of their visa.

To qualify for the Skilled Worker visa, applicants must have a job offer in a role that meets the salary and skill level requirements. Those already on a Student or Graduate visa may switch to the Skilled Worker visa if they meet the criteria, and individuals on a Skilled Worker visa may apply for an extension within the UK.

The need for UK government cooperation

Business Today informs that although Scotland has proposed the new visa to meet its specific workforce needs, immigration remains a reserved issue under UK law. This means that the Scottish government would need the cooperation of the UK government to implement the Scottish Graduate Visa.

The proposal, as stated, is similar to Scotland’s previous attempts to create tailored migration policies. Between 2005 and 2008, Scotland launched the ‘Fresh Talent: Working in Scotland’ scheme, which provided a post-study work route for international students. That program was eventually absorbed into the UK-wide post-study work program, which was discontinued in 2012.

The Scottish Graduate Visa proposal is part of Scotland’s ongoing effort to retain and attract international talent to support its economy. However, the success of the plan will depend on the UK’s willingness to grant the necessary powers to the Scottish government.