The Tincan Island Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) announced it had reached a revenue milestone, collecting N1.046 trillion from January through October—a first for the command in over 40 years of operation.

At a press briefing in Lagos, Comptroller Dera Nnadi, the Comptroller of the Tincan Island Command, credited the accomplishment to strong support from Comptroller-General Bashir Adeniyi and the NCS leadership, noting the importance of secure border operations in sustaining such revenue growth.

“As of November 7, 2024, the Tincan Command generated one trillion, forty-six billion, four ninety-six million naira for the Federation Account,” Nnadi stated.

He emphasized that a well-secured border environment boosts revenue, allowing the seaport to operate efficiently and contribute meaningfully to the nation’s finances.

In addition to this revenue feat, the Tincan Command reported the interception of 16 containers containing illicit drugs and unregistered pharmaceutical products.

The seized shipments, originating from countries including India, the United Kingdom, and Canada, contained controlled substances such as codeine syrup, tramadol,etc.

Nnadi explained that the containers, which were inspected by Customs alongside the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), highlight ongoing interagency cooperation aimed at protecting public health and safety.

What he said

“The 16 containers were discharged between May 17 and October 23 while Countries of Origin of the intercepted illicit drugs are India (Barcadin, Diclofenac Tablets, Benzhexol, CSP with Codeine, then (BiomalArtesunate Injection) from United Kingdom and (Cannabis Indica) from Canada.

“The 16 40ft containers were inspected by multiple enforcement agencies including Customs, NDLEA, and NAFDAC.

“We also recall that on October 2, 2024, the command officially handed over 684 packets of Cannabis Indica, weighing a total of 341.025 kg, with an estimated street value of N682 million.

“These narcotics were discovered in three 40ft containers Nos: MSMU 518030/2, MSMU 602957/0, and FSCU 927461/3), as part of their ongoing efforts to strengthen interagency collaboration and coordination,” Nnadi said.

Mr. Michel Ofoyeju, Commander of Narcotics at NDLEA’s Tincan Island Command, commended the collaboration with Customs, which enabled the swift interception of the drugs. Ofoyeju underscored NDLEA’s zero-tolerance stance on smuggling, warning that traffickers would face inevitable prosecution.

Currently, NDLEA has over 50 drug barons in custody, with 37 convictions recently secured for cases involving a total of 330,835 kilograms of illicit drugs according to him.

Also present was Mr. Dangiri Ukashat, Assistant Director at NAFDAC, who highlighted the agency’s efforts to achieve Level Four regulatory status, which would facilitate local pharmaceutical manufacturing and reduce Nigeria’s reliance on imports. He noted that increased local production could curb the influx of unregulated drugs.

Comptroller Nnadi called on stakeholders to uphold compliance, assuring that compliant traders would benefit from expedited cargo processing during the holiday season.