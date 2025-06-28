The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, has been elected as the Chairperson of the World Customs Organization (WCO) Council, the highest decision-making body of the organization.

His appointment takes effect from July 1, 2025, and places him at the helm of a global institution that brings together the heads of 186 customs administrations across the world.

The announcement was made on Saturday via a statement published on the official website of the WCO.

According to the statement, Adeniyi was formally endorsed by the Council during its 145th/146th sessions held in Brussels, Belgium. He succeeds Edward Kieswetter, the Commissioner of the South African Revenue Service, who completed his maximum two-year term as Chairperson.

“The World Customs Organization (WCO) Council, the governing body of the organization, comprising the Heads of 186 Customs administrations, has formally endorsed Mr. Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service, as its Chairperson from 1 July 2025,” the statement read in part.

In his acceptance speech, Adeniyi expressed gratitude for the opportunity to lead and pledged to build on the progress already achieved under the outgoing chair. He acknowledged the leadership of his predecessor and committed to advancing the organization’s strategic goals.

“I hope to build on the progress made so far in the development of the Strategic Plan for 2025-2028, and I look forward to working with the Secretariat and the Vice-Chairs towards its diligent implementation and WCO modernisation,” Adeniyi stated.

In addition to Adeniyi’s election, the sessions in Brussels also produced new regional Vice-Chairs for the WCO. The United Kingdom was appointed for the Europe Region, while South Africa was selected for the East and Southern Africa Region.

WCO Secretary General Ian Saunders congratulated Adeniyi on his election and described the development as a critical step in ensuring the organization remains adaptive to the evolving global customs landscape.

He also commended Kieswetter for steering the Council at a time when its modernization plan was moving from concept to implementation.

Saunders stated, “My deepest congratulations go to Mr. Bashir Adewale Adeniyi on his election as Council Chairperson, and I look forward to engaging closely with him as we work to ensure the WCO is fit to navigate the evolving global Customs landscape. I would also like to express my appreciation to Mr. Edward Kieswetter during his tenure, where the WCO’s modernization plan evolved from concept to delivery.”

The WCO Council convenes annually and plays a vital role in shaping the policy direction of global customs practices.

As Chairperson, Adeniyi will be responsible for coordinating consensus among member nations and guiding the organization’s strategic and operational priorities.