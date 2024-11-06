The École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL), a public research institution in Lausanne, Switzerland, has announced its summer internship program through its School of Computer and Communication Sciences.

This program attracts a diverse community of participants, with over 120 nationalities represented, as the institution focuses on teaching, research, and innovation to impact society.

Program overview and purpose

According to EPFL, the Summer Internship Program provides selected students with a chance to work in a research environment alongside experts in their field. Students will also engage directly with EPFL research units, where they take on tasks that support larger research projects.

Interns will typically handle programming and design work aimed at testing new ideas and proving research concepts.

Participants in the program will also receive a living allowance of CHF 1,800 per month (adjusted for the length of their internship) and reimbursement for travel expenses, covering train tickets or economy airfare.

This financial support enables students to focus fully on their research experience.

Eligibility and application criteria

The program is open to:

undergraduate and master’s students in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Telecommunications, or Electrical Engineering.

Applicants should be enrolled in the second year of a Bachelor’s program or higher.

PhD students, however, are not eligible for this opportunity.

Selection is competitive and based on academic performance, with projects awarded to students with strong academic records.

Program duration and timing

Details provide that the Internships typically last two to three months, with the specific dates arranged individually between students and their host labs. The fellowship period generally falls between May and September, allowing for some flexibility in scheduling, although it may include the second week of July.

Benefits and career development

According to the institution, the summer fellowship at EPFL offers students more than research experience; as it serves as a chance for students to immerse themselves in a new culture and to form connections within Switzerland’s academic and professional community.

The program will in turn help students build a foundation for a global career by developing practical skills and gaining exposure to a world-class research environment. Additionally, EPFL’s location near numerous natural attractions offers opportunities for leisure and exploration.

Application process and timeline

Students interested in applying must complete their applications by the Sunday closest to December 1st 2024.

EPFL will review all applications and inform students of their acceptance by email before January 25th 2025. For more information on the program and to apply, students can visit EPFL’s summer internship application page