Vice President Kashim Shettima has departed Abuja to represent Nigeria at the 2024 annual meeting of the World Economic Forum scheduled to be held in Davos, Switzerland.

The news of the Vice President’s departure was disclosed in a state house press release signed by Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to The President on Media and Communications, Office of The Vice President, on Sunday.

According to the press release, Shettima will join other political and business leaders across the world at the annual forum to discuss global socio-economic and development issues.

What he said

“Top on Vice President Shettima’s agenda, apart from the plenary session, is the launch of the Private Sector Action Plan for African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA) at a special session to be co-chaired by him.

“He is also billed to hold high-level discussions with the Managing Director of IFC, Makhtar Diop, and the Prime Minister of Vietnam, Pham Minh Chinh, among others,” the statement disclosed.

The statement further revealed that the Vice President will chair a roundtable dialogue on Nigeria’s economic path on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum.

In addition, Shettima will attend a special session dedicated to building trust in the global energy transition program.

At the end of the week-long annual meeting in Davos, the Vice President is expected to return to Nigeria.