The immediate past Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, has alleged that Nigerian security operatives have not been utilizing the NIN-SIM database to tackle the rising spate of kidnapping and other forms of insecurity in the country.

Pantami stated this on Sunday as Nigerians on social media queried the usefulness of the NIN-SIM policy in the wake of the recent abduction of six girls in the Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, in Abuja and the demand for N60 million by the kidnappers.

The former Minister, who initiated the policy that made it compulsory for every mobile user to link their SIM with the National Identification Number (NIN) in December 2020, expressed worry that the purpose of the policy, which many Nigerians criticized, is being defeated.

In what suggested an abandonment of the policy by the new administration, Pantami said the system was being utilized while he was in the office.

“I am more worried than anyone”

Responding to queries on why the security operatives have not been able to use the NIN-SIM database to track the kidnappers, Pantami in a post on X, said:

“NIN-SIM policy has been working. However, the relevant institutions fighting criminality are to be requested to ensure they utilize it effectively when a crime is committed. Lack of utilizing it is the main problem, not the policy. While in office, I know 3 instances where the policy was utilized, and it led to the success of their operations.

“On the lack of utilization, I am more worried than anyone, as my life was threatened by criminals for reintroducing it, including on BBC Hausa & and national dailies, I resisted and ensured its implementation. If it is not being utilized by the relevant institutions in charge of securing lives and property, then I am more frustrated than any person, as I sacrificed my life and ignored all the threats to life. This is just a point out of 100 on the policy.”

The back story

Pantami announced the NIN-SIM linkage policy on December 9, 2020, with a deadline of December 31st, 2020, for all subscribers to comply or get blocked from the networks.

The deadline was, however, extended several times until April 2022, when the telecom operators were directed to bar all unlinked lines from initiating calls.

The policy was hinged on the need to improve national security as every number would be linked to the NIN, which would make it easy for security operatives to trace kidnappers and terrorists using the database.

Based on this policy, many Nigerians were compelled to register for the NIN, which was not easy at that time.

Notwithstanding, millions of mobile lines that were not linked were barred from making calls from April 2022.

Meanwhile, in continuation of the policy, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) in December last year issued a fresh directive to mobile network operators asking them to implement full network barring on all phone lines for which the subscribers have not submitted their national identification numbers (NINs) by February 28, 2024.