USSD service suspension: FG wades in, resolving issues between MTN and banks
The FG has reached an advanced stage of resolving the issues between MTN and banks over banking USSD operations.
Dr Isa Pantami, Nigeria’s Minister of Communication & Digital Economy, disclosed that the FG has reached an advanced stage of resolving the issues between MTN and banks, that caused a pause in banking USSD operations on Friday.
The Minister disclosed this in a statement on Friday evening.
What the Minister said
“On the fallout between MTN Nigeria and some banks, on USSD services today, I engaged with both regulators, the Governor of the CBN and the EVC of NCC,” he said.
We have reached an advanced stage of resolving the issues, for the services to be restored to our citizens.”
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported that MTN Nigeria blocked its subscribers from recharging their mobile phones or buying data using the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) codes.
- One of the Telco’s partners, who prefers anonymity, alleged that the company singlehandedly decided to cut back on the commissions it pays out to banks and fintechs on the sales of airtime and data without proper engagement.
Return to work or we will invoke ‘no work, no pay’ – FG tells Resident Doctors
Dr. Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment has warned resident doctors to return to work or risk losing their pay.
Dr. Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Employment has stated that if Resident Doctors failed to resume work after FG’s interventions, “no work, no pay” would be invoked. He urged Federal Hospitals to hire local doctors if the need arose.
The Minister disclosed this in an interview with Channels TV on Friday evening, discussing how soon the Resident Doctors may resume work.
What the Minister said
“Immediately after the holidays, I will talk to them again, I have told the accountant general’s office what to do, to make sure that the 23 institutions, not all institutions are involved, Federal Medical centres and teaching hospitals combined, – we are trying to see how to start payment on these second group of backlog, people who you call “over-bloated numbers on quota.
“We have waived their quota, for now, everyone in the system, pay, I want to know what they have done by Tuesday. By Tuesday I will invite them back, If they become recalcitrant, there are other things I can do. There are weapons in the Labour Laws, I will invoke them. There is “no work, no pay,” he said.
“Their employers have a role also to keep their business afloat, to keep patients alive. They can employ local doctors. We won’t get there but if we are going to get there, we will use that stick,” he added.
What you should know
- Earlier this week, the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) warned that they would embark on an indefinite strike on Thursday if the Nigerian government failed to meet their demands.
- Nairametrics reported that the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, had said that the FG would look at the proposals with the striking doctors, and fix adequate timelines which the government would mark off as they were being executed.
- The Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora, pleaded with the striking resident doctors, promising that the government would look into all their demands in the shortest possible time.
Crashed jet not shot down by Boko Haram – Nigerian Air Force
The Nigerian Air Force has said that the missing NAF Alpha Jet aircraft was not shot down by Boko Haram.
The Nigerian Air Force has said that the missing NAF Alpha Jet aircraft was not shot down by Boko Haram after reports of Boko Haram’s claims to have shot down the aircraft surfaced in the media.
This information was disclosed by the Nigerian Air Force in a statement on Friday night. In it, the Air Force claimed that the video released by Boko Haram was “deliberately doctored.”
What they are saying
“The attention of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has been drawn to some videos being circulated on Social Media, as well as media reports drawn therefrom, alleging that the NAF Alpha Jet aircraft, which was reported missing in Borno State on 31 March 2021 after losing radar contact, was shot down by terrorists.
One of such videos, in particular, began with sporadic shooting by several terrorists, including underaged children on motorcycles and vehicles.
It later skipped abruptly to a scene depicting an aircraft exploding mid-air, supposedly as a result of enemy action. Another part of the video showed a terrorist, who, while standing by the wreckage, claimed that they had shot down the NAF aircraft.
Although the video is still being thoroughly analysed, it is evident that most parts of the video were deliberately doctored to give the false impression that the aircraft was shot down,” the statement read.
The Air Force added that the video clip failed to show the correlation between the sporadic shooting, which even from casual observation was obviously aimed at ground targets, and the sudden mid-air aircraft explosion.
They urged Nigerians to ignore the contents of the videos making the rounds until all investigations as to how the aircraft crashed are completed.
“The NAF, on its part, remains resolute and will continue to work assiduously, in synergy with sister services and other security agencies, to rid the North East of all terrorist elements,” the statement said.
What you should know
The Nigerian Air Force disclosed late Wednesday evening that one of its aircraft on a mission in the Northern part of Nigeria has lost radar contact.
Alleged reports of the video clip circulated social media, showing Boko Haram taking down a Nigerian Air Force aircraft, with the terrorists posing with the corpse of the dead pilots.
