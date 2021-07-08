The Federal Government announced the approval of an Emergency Communications Centre (ECC) for Zamfara to help in the fight against insecurity.

This was disclosed by Dr. Isa Pantami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja after a meeting with Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

What the Minister said

“An Emergency Communications Centre has been approved for Zamfara State and we will ensure that it is deployed and fully operational in the next few months.

“This facility will in no small measure aid in the fight against the challenges of insecurity and will also create jobs in the state,” Pantami said.

Governor Matawalle stated that the impact of the digital economy was yielding positive results in Zamfara as the minister had successfully closed the access gaps in several communities that lacked telecommunications services.

In case you missed it

On the fight against insecurity in Zamfara, the Federal Government disclosed this week that the mining ban in Zamfara would only be lifted if the security situation in the state improves.