The Federal Government has disclosed that the mining ban in Zamfara would only be lifted if the security situation in the state improves.

This was disclosed by Mr Olamilekan Adegbite, Minister of Mines and Steel Development at the maiden edition of the Ministry’s strategic virtual engagement with the 774 Local Government Council Chairmen and other key Mining Stakeholders on Thursday in Abuja, with the theme, “Sustainable Mining in Nigeria: The Critical Role of Local Governments for the Realisation of Economic Diversification Agenda Through the Mineral Sector.”

The Minister said the purpose of the ban was to address Nigeria’s insecurity situation adding that only President Muhammadu Buhari has the power to lift the ban placed on mining activities in Zamfara.

What the Minister is saying

”Imagine a scenario in which the mineral deposits in every local government council are fully harnessed and exploited.

This will bring accompanying development to such communities as the domiciled mining companies will bring about stable electricity, good road infrastructure and security.

Mining indeed offers robust economic potential for large scale infrastructure development to support both mining and non-mining activities.

But beyond that, it also serves as a catalyst for the economic diversification agenda, job creation and increased government revenue, which is our core mandate,” he said.

He also added that Nigeria has over 44 different mineral types occurring in commercial quantities in over 500 locations across the 36 States and FCT, citing that all local governments have one or more mineral deposits that could be harnessed for the development of the LGAs.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported in March that President Muhammadu Buhari banned mining activities in Zamfara State, as it declared a ‘no-fly zone’ in the northern state.