Mining: National Assembly to pass Nigerian Metallurgical Industrial Bill soon – Minister

The Federal Government has disclosed to stakeholders in Nigeria’s mining sector that the National Assembly is in the process of passing the Nigerian Metallurgical Industrial Bill which will be a catalyst for development in the Nigerian mining industry.

This was disclosed by Dr Okechukwu Ogah, Minister of State, Ministry of Mines and Steel Development (MMSD), in an interview with NAN on Friday, in Abuja.

The Minister revealed that the bill had already reached the National Assembly for clearance through the NEC, and assured its passage.

“I know that the bill passed through the National Executive Council, to the Attorney General of the Federation and to the National Assembly.

Government believes in due process, while the private sector believes in performance. It does not matter how many years it spent at the National Assembly, I am sure it is going through a process to make it a clean bill; it will be passed,” he said.

What you should know

Recall Nairametrics reported that the Mining Ministry stated that the FG had commenced the development of mineral resources in all 6 geopolitical regions, and they would exploit comparative advantage and provide support to other production value chains in the nation’s economy.