Mining: National Assembly to pass Nigerian Metallurgical Industrial Bill soon – Minister
The Federal Government has disclosed to stakeholders in Nigeria’s mining sector that the National Assembly is in the process of passing the Nigerian Metallurgical Industrial Bill which will be a catalyst for development in the Nigerian mining industry.
This was disclosed by Dr Okechukwu Ogah, Minister of State, Ministry of Mines and Steel Development (MMSD), in an interview with NAN on Friday, in Abuja.
The Minister revealed that the bill had already reached the National Assembly for clearance through the NEC, and assured its passage.
“I know that the bill passed through the National Executive Council, to the Attorney General of the Federation and to the National Assembly.
Government believes in due process, while the private sector believes in performance. It does not matter how many years it spent at the National Assembly, I am sure it is going through a process to make it a clean bill; it will be passed,” he said.
What you should know
Recall Nairametrics reported that the Mining Ministry stated that the FG had commenced the development of mineral resources in all 6 geopolitical regions, and they would exploit comparative advantage and provide support to other production value chains in the nation’s economy.
Nexim: FG praises Bank for reducing non performing loans
Two new board members, Mr Kabiru Hassan and Mr Ede Dafinone were also appointed by the Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed.
The Nigerian Government praised the board of the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) for reducing its non-performing loans portfolio and putting the Bank back on a path of profitability.
This was disclosed in a statement by the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed on Friday in Abuja. The Minister also announced the appointment of 2 more non-Executive Directors into the bank.
She described the Bank’s return to profitability as a major impact to its vision, citing also the reduced non-performing loans as the bank prepares for the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) through the implementation of certain measures.
“The overriding objective of the government in setting up the bank was the desire to make it a significant player in the Nigerian non-oil export sector and other economic revitalisation programmes,” she said.
Ahmed added that the 2 new board members were bringing years of private sector experience with them to the board of the bank. The new board members are Mr Kabiru Hassan and Mr Ede Dafinone.
Mr Kabiru Hassan has worked at Union Bank as a Professional Commodities Trader since 2012 while Mr Ede Dafinone is the Chairman of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Export Promotion Group and member of the National Council of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria.
What you should know
- Recall Nairametrics reported in November, last year that NEXIM announced it was working with the Federal Government to recover payments of N124 billion backlog of claims under the Export Expansion Grant (EEG) scheme. 1,415 companies applied for EEG claims and 308 qualified but the National Assembly approved just 270.
- The bank recently launched a N10 billion export facility for catering to women and youth to enable them take advantage of international trade opportunities.
Oando court case: SEC says no AGM, as status quo remains
According to SEC, the Federal High Court Nigeria lacks the jurisdiction to entertain the dispute as the jurisdiction lies with the Investments & Securities Tribunal.
The Securities and Exchange Commission has insisted that Oando Plc’s Annual General Meeting remains suspended till the determination of its cases and the appeals.
This was disclosed by the apex capital market regulator in a statement on Friday.
According to SEC, all parties and relevant stakeholders are to maintain the status quo, which includes the suspension of the Annual General Meeting, pending the determination of the cases and the appeals.
In the statement, it stated that its attention had been drawn to media reports “on the judgments against the commission concerning its regulatory action on Oando Plc and several of its officers for severe breaches of capital market regulations, some of which are under criminal investigations.”
It stated, “The commission conducted investigations into the activities of Oando Plc and observed certain infractions and violations of securities laws by some members of the board of the company.
“To protect public interest and the integrity of the capital market, the commission sanctioned the company and the affected directors via its letter dated May 31, 2019.”
According to SEC, one judgment of the Federal High Court, Lagos has held that the Federal High Court Nigeria lacks the jurisdiction to entertain the dispute as the jurisdiction lies with the Investments & Securities Tribunal.
“Three judgments of the Federal High Court, Abuja have held that the Federal High Court Nigeria lacks the jurisdiction to entertain the dispute as the jurisdiction lies with the Investments & Securities Tribunal.
One judgment of the Federal Capital Territory, High Court Bwari Abuja has held that the Federal Capital Territory High Court Abuja has the jurisdiction to entertain the matter and granted the reliefs sought by the applicants.
One judgment of the Federal High Court, Kano has held that the Federal High Court of Nigeria has the jurisdiction to entertain the dispute and granted the reliefs against the commission.”
SEC said, “In view of the conflicting judgments of the high courts of coordinate jurisdiction, the commission hereby advises the public that in line with the law (please see Vaswani Trading Co. v. Savalakh & Co. (1972) NSCC 692 and Ojukwu v. Military Governor of Lagos State (1986) 1 NWLR (Pt 18) 621) and the pending appeals/applications for stay of the various judgments, parties and relevant stakeholders are enjoined to maintain status quo, which includes the suspension of the Annual General Meeting, pending the determination of the cases and the appeals.”
What you should know
Recall that in 2017, SEC received petitions from two shareholders of Oando alleging corporate governance lapses and mismanagement of the company, among others.
