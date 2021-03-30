Mining: FG to commence mineral resource development in all regions – Minister

The Federal Government has started the development of mineral resources in all 6 geopolitical regions.

This was disclosed by Dr Uchechukwu Ogah, Minister of State, Mines and Steel Development, on Monday at the 32nd Enugu International Trade Fair.

The Minister revealed that the federal government has started the development of lead/zinc processing cluster in Ebonyi; and other mineral resources development in the region.

He added that the federal government would exploit comparative advantage and provide support to other production value chains in the nation’s economy, revealing that other salt and limestone facilities would be a needed boost for fertilizer operations.

Other mineral resource clusters he mentioned include a Barite development area in Cross River State for export and for oil and gas production.

“It has also inspired innovative policy solutions to unexpected new challenges in the economic environment.

“I am confident that the Southeast will continue to be at the forefront of investment and industrial innovations to help steer Nigeria towards greater economic development,” he said.

“The pervasive economic disruptions induced by the COVID-19 pandemic have challenged nations to innovate. One pivotal way that proactive countries are adapting to survive the challenging global economic disruptions is to accelerate the evolution of the industrial sector through innovations in the digital economy,” he added.

