The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has said that Nigeria is now poised to bridge the existing Information Technology (IT) skills gap through the unbundling of the Computer Science programs at polytechnics by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

The Agency stated this in a statement released on Sunday by its Head of Corporate Affairs and External Relations, Mrs Hadiza Umar.

According to the statement, NITDA through an IT Skills Gap Assessment conducted in partnership with CC Hub, had identified 12 IT skills in demand both in Nigeria and abroad.

NITDA noted that the unbundling of the Computer Science program into four specializations including Artificial Intelligence, Network & Cloud Computing, Software & Web Development, and Cybersecurity & Data Protection would help the country to build more capacities in these areas.

A game-changer

While commending the NBTE for implementing the change, NITDA in the statement said:

“This visionary move is not just a game-changer in Nigeria’s Information Technology (IT) sector, it represents a seismic shift in equipping Nigerian graduates with in-demand skills crucial for navigating the digital revolution.

“This development positions polytechnics at the centre of nurturing young Nigerians capable of tackling specific challenges and capitalizing on the vast opportunities presented by emerging technologies.”

“NITDA recognizes the immense potential of Artificial Intelligence, Network and Cloud Computing, Software, and Web Development, as well as Cybersecurity and Data Protection in shaping the future of Nigeria’s IT sector. This is why it established the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR) and the Office for Nigerian Digital Innovation (ONDI).

“These are special-purpose vehicles to nurture talents, and equip interns and corps members with the requisite skills to excel in their digital journey.”

According to the statement, NITDA views this as a significant step in promoting the growth of the IT sector and enhancing the capabilities of the nation’s workforce.

The Agency emphasized the need for collaboration between educational institutions, industry stakeholders, and regulatory bodies to ensure the successful implementation of these specialized fields.

Backstory

The Executive Director of NBTE, Prof. Idris Bugaje, announced the unbundling of Computer Science programs on Jan. 8 in a letter addressed to all heads of Polytechnics and relevant institutions. The floating of the four courses, Bugaje said, was for the institutions to be in line with emerging trends in the IT sector.

According to the letter, students already admitted into the former Computer Science program will be phased out in 2025.