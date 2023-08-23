Vice President Kashim Shettima has said that empowering MSMEs to boost Nigeria’s economic growth is a key focus for President Bola Tinubu.

He stated this today while speaking with journalists during his tour of exhibition stands at the BRICS Trade Fair in South Africa.

According to the Vice President:

“It is a known fact that the empowerment of the MSMEs is key to empowering our youth and women towards contributing to the nation’s economic development.”

“The President is a very compassionate leader and in the coming months, there will be changes in the fortunes of Nigeria.”

Economic Impact of MSMEs Growth

The Vice President also highlighted that the growth of MSMEs will positively impact the economy by enabling individuals to support their families and contribute to the nation.

While inspecting Nigeria’s exhibitions at the fair, Shettima lauded the investments of Nigerians in South Africa. He said:

“I am quite impressed by the investment Nigerians are making in South Africa. This is the harbinger of greater things to come. I can say that Nigerians are active in the digital economy, they are active in fashion, they are equally active in mining.”

“I am quite glad that quite a number of our countrymen are doing well and are willing to partner with the home nation for the greater glory of the African continent.”

BRICS Summit

Vice President, Kashim Shettima is representing President Bola Tinubu at the ongoing 15th BRICS Summit of Heads of State and Government.

The annual BRICS alliance summit has kicked off in South Africa, consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. With aspirations of becoming a broader “BRICS plus” coalition, the alliance is open to welcoming additional members.

More on BRICS

The 15th summit of the BRICS group, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, is scheduled to take place in Johannesburg from August 22 to August 24.

Established in 2009 as an informal alliance, the BRICS group (which was initiated by Russia) is aimed at providing a platform for its members to counter the dominance of the United States and its Western allies in the global order.

It’s important to note that the BRICS group is not a formal multilateral organization like the United Nations, World Bank, or the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Annually, the heads of state and government from the member nations gather, with each nation holding the group’s rotating chairmanship for a year.