The Presidency has said that the Chinese construction company, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation Ltd (CCECC), has assured that it would complete the Abuja light rail project in 8 months.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications (Office of the Vice President), Stanley Nkwocha, on Wednesday, where he noted that Vice President Kashim Shettima extracted the commitment from the management of the construction firm.

Nkwocha in the statement said the promise was in line with the determination of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to enhance infrastructure development across the country.

CCECC commits to project completion

Nkwocha in the statement said,

‘’In line with the determination of President Tinubu’s administration to enhance infrastructure development across the country, Chinese construction giant, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation Ltd (CCECC) has committed to the completion of the Abuja light rail project in 8 months.

‘’The Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima, extracted this commitment from the management of CCECC when its Chairman, Mr Jason Zhang, led some members of his management team on a courtesy call at the Presidential Villa today.

‘’Vice President Shettima described CCECC as part of Nigeria’s history, saying the Chinese construction giant has played a pivotal role in developing Nigeria’s landmark projects, adding that their commitment to the development of Nigeria and Africa is commendable.’’

According to the Presidential media aide, Vice President Shettima said,

“You have been in this country for 42 years. We have to commend you for all the beautiful initiatives and support over the years. We share a lot in common with the people of China, just as you have been with us through thick and thin. You have the financial fire power and the willingness to support Nigeria and other African countries without interfering in our local politics. This we appreciate a lot.’’

The statement also added,

‘’Vice President Shettima assured CCECC that the present administration will sustain the existing relationship with the company and the people of China, saying the Abuja rail project, like others, remains dear to President Bola Tinubu and the Nigerian people.

‘’Speaking earlier, the Managing Director of CCECC, David Waig, reiterated the company’s commitment towards delivering the project within the stipulated period, saying CCECC will go above board and leave no stone unturned in ensuring the delivery of the Abuja light rail line come May, 2024.

‘’He called on the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to engage an operational company that will quickly see to smooth take off of the rail project.

‘’Present at the meeting were the Deputy Managing Directors of the company, Mr Jaques Liao and Mr Inain Guo. Mr Eric Yu, the General Manager (Business) of the company was also in attendance.’’

What you should know

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, had about a month ago hinted on the resuscitation of the Abuja light rail project which had been abandoned.

He frowned at the dysfunctional state of the light rail and directed the permanent secretary to complete payment to the Chinese concession company in order to conclude rehabilitation of the rails within 8 months.

Wike gave the ultimatum during an inspection of the Abuja Metro Station in Idu and at the Airport Station on his first assignment outside the office, less than 48 hours after the swearing-in of the 45 new ministers.

He further asserted that the task of restoring the Abuja metro had become crucially fundamental as part of President Bola Tinubu’s promise to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians within the shortest possible time.