The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has lamented that the Boko Haram insurgency had inflicted damages in the North-East to $9 billion.

The Director, Information, Office of the Vice President, Mr Olusola Abiola, in a statement, said Shettima stated this while inaugurating the distribution of palliatives in the North-East.

He also performed the official groundbreaking for the construction of the 22.5km Jere Bowl Road network project, covering Jere and Mafa LGAs, in Borno, undertaken by the North-East Development Commission (NEDC).

According to the vice president, Borno alone had damages worth $6.8 billion. He added that there are similar destructions across Adamawa, Yobe, Bauchi, Gombe, and Taraba.

NEDC intervention

While noting that if Northeast Nigeria was to be treated as a nation, we are poorer than Chad, Afghanistan, and Niger, Shettima called on the NEDC to expand the scope of its interventions in the region to cover more road projects, regardless of their status.

“I want to urge the NEDC board to expand the scope of its intervention to cover more road projects across the northeast region, including Gombe-Bauchi, Maiduguri-Damboa-Biu, and Gujiba-Biu roads, among many others.

Though these roads are regarded as Trunk A roads, they will eventually be used by Nigerians, particularly the people of the northeast,” he said.

Shettima commended the NEDC board for its prudent management of resources, and lauded the support of political leaders, including legislators from the northeast region, for standing firm with the commission.

The vice president also commended the efforts of governors across the region for uniting the people despite their socio-political differences.

“The northeast is a kaleidoscope of colours, consisting of different people from different socio-political backgrounds. But I want to commend our governors for coalescing these units into a single force, irrespective of the differences in political and other backgrounds,” he said.

N15 billion palliative

On the distribution of palliatives worth N15 billion to beneficiaries in 110 LGAs, and 18 Senatorial Districts across the region, Shettima reiterated the commitment of the Federal Government to the welfare of the people.

The items to be distributed to beneficiaries across the zone include; mats, a variety of clothing materials for women and children, blankets, rice, and vegetable oil, among others.

Earlier, Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno called on NEDC to be more determined in the discharge of its responsibilities.

He also urged the commission to focus more on supporting agriculture, especially irrigation farming in the region.

Zulum said that as part of efforts to improve the fortunes of the region, Governors in the area would collectively checkmate the activities of illegal miners.