There are critical success factors in implementing an efficient transmission of power in Nigeria, which include decentralizing the power sector and improving the grid system.

These points were highlighted by Prof. Yemi Oke, LLM, during the Nairametrics Energy Outlook held on April 27, where he emphasized the need for efficient transmission implementation in the power sector.

According to him, there needs to be a collaboration between the government and stakeholders such as fostering partnerships between the public and private sectors, and adequate investment in renewable options.

What he said

Prof. Oke addressed grid infrastructure issues, advocating for discussions on various grid distribution models, including state mobile off-grid solutions.

He raised concerns about the reliance on the grid, citing the high cost and unreliability, especially with renewables operating off-grid.

Prof. Oke questioned the federated nature of the grid and emphasized collaboration between private and public sectors.

Moreover, he underscored the importance of improving existing grid infrastructure and praised states adhering to the Electricity Act.

“We have started seeing steps in grid infrastructure being attended to. But from industry to industry, we should talk about state mobile off-grid, etc. So what model of grid distribution are we looking at?”

“Renewables are off-grid. So we need as a nation to decide if we can use the grid because it is expensive and not reliable.”

“Must the grid be federated? There needs to be a collaboration with the private and public sector.”

“We need to enhance the existing grid infrastructure. A sign of success is that some states are on board on the Electricity Act.

“It’s not a state government that will do it but will provide an enabling environment”, he advised.

Investment in Renewable Options

As many Nigerians are investing in solar and inverters, renewable options, there is a need to continue scaling up to aggregate these options.

Prof. Oke therefore suggested that the focus should not be on gas because there are not enough reserves. It was advised that if the terrain is suitable for solar, an investor should be sought.

“A lot of Nigerians are investing in solar and inverter, which are renewable options. And we need to continue to scale things up to aggregate these options.”

“So we shouldn’t focus on gas because we don’t have enough reserves”, he said.

Encouraging investment and Public-Private Partnerships

Prof. Oke also noted that generating megawatts will incur millions of dollars, which cannot be covered by state governments’ budgetary allocations.

He believes that if a state has decent terrain for businesses to thrive in the power sector and renewables, investment opportunities should be explored

“To generate megawatts, it will incur millions of dollars. State governments cannot use their budgetary allocation for that. If your state has decent terrain for businesses to thrive in the power sector and renewables.”

“There are people going around looking for where to invest their money, therefore, if your terrain is good for solar, get an investor.”

“Government can encourage the power sector through PPP mode”, he said.

Overall, he emphasized that a concerted effort from all parties involved is necessary to achieve an effective and sustainable transmission infrastructure.