The Summer 2025 MaritimeONE Internship Programme (MIP) is offering university undergraduates and polytechnic students a chance to gain hands-on experience with maritime companies.

This program provides the opportunity to develop professional networks and acquire real-world skills within the maritime industry.

According to the DAAD Scholarship program, the MIP runs from May to August 2025, allowing students the chance to work with well-known companies across the maritime sector.

Interns will be able to engage with top organizations such as the American Bureau of Shipping, Eastern Pacific Shipping, Hapag-Lloyd, and PSA Corporation. This opportunity is meant to provide students with real-world skills in an industry setting.

Diverse internship roles across sectors

Details inform that a wide range of internships are available, covering various fields within the maritime industry. Positions are offered in areas such as:

Engineering, business, finance, operations, marketing, and human resources

Internships include engineering and technical roles, such as Maritime Intern, Fleet Optimization Intern, and Automation Projects Intern.

Business and finance students can apply for roles like Finance Intern or Regional Sales Intern. Those interested in operations can pursue positions like Drybulk Operations Executive or Marine Operations Intern.

Additionally, marketing, communications, HR, and project management internships are available for students from these backgrounds.

Eligibility and application process

The MIP is open to all university undergraduates and polytechnic students, regardless of their field of study.

Applicants must be available for full-time internship work from May to August 2025 and should have strong communication and teamwork skills. While prior maritime experience is not required, applicants should have a genuine interest in the maritime industry.

To apply, students are encouraged to visit the MaritimeONE website and select their preferred internship positions. They must submit their application with a tailored resume and cover letter.

Interviews with host companies will follow for shortlisted candidates. The final deadline for submissions is April 13th, 2025.

A gateway to global career opportunities

The MaritimeONE Internship Programme, as stated, provides a platform for students to explore global career prospects in the maritime sector. Interns will have the chance to work on live projects, interact with industry professionals, and gain practical experience that will give them a competitive edge in securing full-time roles after graduation.

For more information on available internships and to submit applications, visit the official MaritimeONE Internship Programme website.https://www.maritimeone.sg/article-detail/summer-2025-maritimeone-internship-programme