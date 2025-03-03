Dubai-based DP World, operator of the Port of Dubai, has proposed establishing an industrial park at Nigerian ports to enhance export processing.

The proposal was announced during a delegation meeting in Abuja, where Minister of Marine and Blue Economy Adegboyega Oyetola expressed robust government support for initiatives that modernize port infrastructure and attract strategic foreign investment, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

Oyetola emphasized Nigeria’s extensive coastline and abundant available land, positioning the country as an ideal setting for an industrial park that would complement existing port operations. In his remarks, the minister explained that the proposed industrial park would serve as a dedicated logistics hub, streamlining cargo handling and expediting export processes.

“Over the weekend, when I received a delegation from the DP World, I affirmed that the government is open to investments in the sector and assured that the ministry will provide the needed impetus to interested parties for such ventures.

“I welcome the proposal by the Port of Dubai to establish an industrial park to complement the ports and provide a logistics base for processing for exports.

“We have an extensive coastline and abundance of lands suitable for the development of industrial parks,” Oyetola said.

The minister urged the Dubai delegation to submit a formal proposal to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) for review.

More insights

The NAN report stated that during the meeting with the minister, the leader of the DP World delegation, Sultan Ahmed Bin-Sulayem, noted that the company operates in 48 countries and manages over 90 terminals globally, with an established presence in most African nations.

Bin-Sulayem emphasized DP World’s extensive expertise in global port management and logistics, highlighting its reputation for running some of the most efficient port systems worldwide. He expressed the company’s interest in leveraging this experience to enhance Nigeria’s port infrastructure if given the opportunity.

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy reiterated the government’s commitment to digitizing and automating all port processes to minimize human and physical interactions. He also highlighted ongoing modernization efforts to increase the draught level of Nigeria’s ports to between 16 and 16.5 meters, a move aimed at restoring the country’s status as a transshipment hub.

He further noted that the government’s initiatives include implementing the Cargo Tracking System, the Port Community System, and the National Single Window, all designed to enhance efficiency and reduce turnaround times at the ports.