The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), through its Lagos Urban Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (LUWASH) program, has awarded N1.72 billion in grants to strengthen cholera prevention and control in Lagos State.

The funding, directed to eight local organizations, was made known during a two-day workshop in Lagos, where new grantees were provided orientation and officially onboarded into the program.

Speaking to the grantees, Mr. James Racicot, Chief of Party and USAID contractor for the Lagos Urban Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (LUWASH) project noted that through the initiative, LUWASH aims to reduce cholera transmission, morbidity, and mortality rates in Lagos State.

He emphasized that LUWASH aims to drive behavioural change to prevent communicable diseases and improve WASH facilities, particularly in low-income communities. “We do not doubt that all of you will succeed with the proposals that you have submitted,” Racicot assured the grantees.

He explained that the grantees were selected based on their capacity to meet LUWASH’s overall goals and outputs. Racicot advised them to fully leverage the training and orientation provided, focusing on effective grant management to ensure successful implementation.

“The LUWASH Activity is committed to engaging prominent, enthusiastic community-based organizations (CBOs) in Lagos and Nigeria, with plans to expand this engagement over the next few years,” Racicot said.

He stressed that the efforts of these organizations will contribute significantly to LUWASH’s primary goal of eradicating cholera outbreaks in Lagos State.

Racicot outlined the components of the USAID LUWASH activity, which include infrastructure improvement for water supply, governance enhancement, and support for institutional stakeholders.

He noted that the CAREVO fund, a grants-under-contract program, allows LUWASH to address targeted needs, some of which have emerged recently while others have existed for years.

The beneficiaries

The recipients of the grants include JAM Foundation, Equitable Health Access Initiative Nigeria, South Saharan Social Development Organisation, Humanity Family Foundation for Peace and Development, Women’s Right to Education Programme, Bread of Life Development Foundation, Society for Water and Sanitation, and Chamagne Foundation.

These organizations are expected to play crucial roles in promoting sanitation and combating cholera within vulnerable communities.

Grantees commit to cholera eradication efforts

Some grantees expressed their commitment to maximizing the impact of the funds. Dr. Mimidoo Achakpa of the Women’s Right to Education Programme highlighted plans for increased advocacy and collaboration with local stakeholders to address cholera and strengthen community capacity.

In addition, Mr. Julius Akwashiki of JAM Foundation shared plans to revitalize an outdated faecal sludge treatment plant in Oregun, noting that population growth in Lagos has intensified the demand for effective sanitation solutions.

“Our intervention will help control what is discharged into the environment, which will significantly reduce health risks,” Akwashiki said.

Expanding community outreach

Dr. Timothy Akinmurele of the Equitable Health Access Initiative explained that the grant would enable them to reach critical areas with cholera prevention education.

“Our project will target seven high-risk local government areas, reaching schools, marketplaces, and communities to address cholera causes and prevention,” Akinmurele stated, underscoring the importance of educating the public to prevent disease recurrence.

What you should know: USAID’s LUWASH program continues to engage prominent local organizations to address WASH challenges in Nigeria.

With these new grants, LUWASH expects meaningful progress toward a cholera-free Lagos, backed by sustained community engagement and infrastructure improvements.