Doctoral students from around the world studying social sciences, humanities, or economics can apply for the Hans Böckler Foundation’s 2025 scholarships in Germany.

These scholarships allow international students to further their research in Germany with dedicated support and funding while becoming part of the German academic community.

The DAAD Scholarship reports that the Hans Böckler Foundation, backed by the Confederation of German Trade Unions (DGB), is offering these programs to foster academic and social engagement.

The foundation’s scholarship programs aim to support students who are both academically strong and socially engaged, with a special focus on applicants from the global south.

Available scholarships for 2025

Reports inform that the Hans Böckler Foundation offers two main scholarships for 2025: the Dieter Schumacher International PhD Scholarship in Economics and the Ute and György Széll International PhD Scholarship in Social Sciences and Humanities.

The Dieter Schumacher International PhD Scholarship provides a 12 to 24-month opportunity in economics, offering a stipend of EUR 1,550 per month along with an annual travel allowance of EUR 1,400.

Applicants must be under 30 and pursuing research related to fiscal and monetary policy, labor markets, income distribution, or financial markets, viewed from an employee-focused perspective.

The Ute and György Széll International PhD Scholarship offers a six-month opportunity in social sciences and humanities, with a monthly stipend of EUR 1,450 and an annual travel allowance of EUR 1,300. This scholarship has no age limit, and students can stay at a foundation or archive, in addition to their academic institution, to further their research.

Both scholarships are targeted at students active in political, cultural, or social sectors, reflecting the Hans Böckler Foundation’s commitment to supporting research that aligns with its core values.

Eligibility and requirements

One is informed that in order to qualify, candidates need to submit several documents. These include; a

three-page project outline describing research goals and methodology,

an invitation letter from a German host supervisor, letters of recommendation from the home institution’s PhD supervisor, a CV, diploma, and

a completed application form.

Applications can be submitted through the Hans Böckler Foundation’s official scholarship webpage.

Application deadlines for 2025

Applications for both the Dieter Schumacher PhD Scholarship and the Ute and György Széll PhD Scholarship are due by February 28th, 2025. For those interested in applying for the Winter Semester, applications are open from November 15th, 2024, to February 1st, 2025.

These scholarships, as stated, provide a unique opportunity for international doctoral candidates to enhance their research and engage with Germany’s academic community, furthering both their academic and professional development.

