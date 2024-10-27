National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has announced the interception of illicit drugs worth an estimated N16.6 billion in street value during coordinated operations at Lagos and Port Harcourt ports.

The NDLEA disclosed that these operations were carried out in collaboration with the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and other security agencies, who joined NDLEA officers for a comprehensive examination of containers flagged for inspection at both ports.

According to a statement by the agency, “ a total of Twenty Six Million Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand (26,250,000) pills of tramadol, as well as Five Hundred and Eight Thousand Four Hundred (508,400) bottles of codeine-based syrup worth Sixteen Billion Six Hundred and Eighty-Three Million Eight Hundred Thousand Naira (N16, 683, 800,000) in street value, were intercepted by NDLEA operatives during 100 per cent joint examination of watch-listed containers with men of Customs Service and other security agencies at the Tincan port in Lagos and Port Harcourt port, Onne, Rivers state”

This large-scale bust included consignments of tramadol, codeine-based syrups, and cannabis products, concealed within container shipments flagged for suspicious content.

More interception

In a continuation of the agency’s anti-drug efforts, NDLEA officers also intercepted 2,118 tramadol pills hidden in the soles of 13 pairs of shoes bound for Cyprus at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos on October 12.

In a follow-up operation in Enugu, agents uncovered an additional 380 tramadol tablets, as well as N968,880 in cash and a Toyota Avalon vehicle belonging to the suspect, Okenwa Kelvin Uchenna.

The agency also reported seizures from three courier companies in Lagos where “1,690 kg of cannabis, 293 ampoules of promethazine and pentazocine injections, and tramadol tablets” were recovered.

These shipments were reportedly en route to the United States, United Kingdom, and Oman.

The Lagos Director of Operations and General Investigation, who led the inspection, said, “The concealed drugs were intercepted through routine checks and proactive intelligence that aided us in tracking their intended destinations.”

Canada-linked seizure

During the joint inspection at Lagos’ Tincan port, the NDLEA discovered additional illicit consignments, including “10 million tablets of Toradol Benzhexol and 28 plastic drums of methamphetamine weighing approximately 700kg.”

Further inspections uncovered 56 parcels of synthetic cannabis, or “Loud,” weighing 28kg in a container shipped from Canada.

In connection with these seizures, the NDLEA reported that officers arrested Tsolaye Eburajolo, a 40-year-old suspect, in Okota, Lagos, while he allegedly attempted to bribe officers with N10 million to facilitate his release.

“The bribe is being kept as evidence for prosecution, and the suspect will face the full weight of the law,” NDLEA stated.

The agency also announced the arrest of a major drug distributor in Abuja, Umar Muhammed, after 198.5 kg of cannabis linked to him was seized at Wuse Market Park.

Additional arrests took place across Lagos, Plateau, Edo, and Osun states in connection with large cannabis seizures and other illegal drug consignments.