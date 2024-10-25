The Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program at the University of Oxford, in collaboration with the Africa Oxford Initiative (AfOx), offers a fully funded Master’s degree opportunity for African students.

This collaboration, as reported by DAAD Scholarships, moves to support 400 scholars committed to enhancing pandemic preparedness and development across Africa.

The program aligns with Agenda 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goals, emphasizing its role in shaping Africa’s future.

Comprehensive Benefits for Scholars

According to DAAD, the Africa Oxford Initiative Scholarship 2025 provides extensive benefits designed to facilitate scholars’ academic journeys. The program covers full tuition for the one-year Master’s program, along with a living expenses grant at the UK Research and Innovation minimum doctoral stipend rate.

Scholars will also receive funding for return economy airfare, visa fees, and the Immigration Health Surcharge. A settling-in allowance will help ease their transition to life in the UK.

Furthermore, the program offers access to a Thrive Fund for emergency support and includes a bespoke Leadership and Impact Program to enhance collaborative leadership skills.

Eligibility Criteria for Applicants

To qualify for the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program, applicants must meet specific criteria.

Candidates must hold African nationality and demonstrate a commitment to contributing to Africa’s development.

They must apply for eligible taught Master’s programs at Oxford and show a strong academic record.

One must have evidence of leadership experience and alignment with AfOx themes, such as pandemic preparedness and sustainable systems, is essential.

Reports note that priority is given to candidates from historically underrepresented groups, including women and individuals from refugee backgrounds.

“Diversity and representation are central to the institution’s mission,” reports state.

Application Process and Selection

The application process involves multiple steps. Interested applicants must first submit their application for a Master’s program through the graduate admissions portal by the course-specific deadline.

Afterward, they must apply for the scholarship via the AfOx website. Candidates will be evaluated based on academic merit, leadership potential, and their commitment to Africa’s development.

Shortlisted candidates will participate in virtual interviews between February and April 2025.

Selecting the right candidates is crucial, DAAD notes; as the program is looking for individuals who not only excel academically but also demonstrate a clear vision for impacting their communities.

Key Application Deadlines

Aspiring scholars should take note of the application deadlines for the various Master’s programs at the University of Oxford. Key dates include:

15th November 2024: Some courses

3rd December 2024: Medical Sciences and select others

7th January 2025: Humanities courses

8th January 2025: Mathematical, Physical, and Life Sciences courses

9th January 2025: Some Social Sciences courses

28th January 2025: Other Social Sciences courses

29th January 2025: Continuing Education, Law, and remaining courses

Successful applicants will be notified by July 2025 and will receive an offer letter detailing the next steps.