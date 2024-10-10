The Weidenfeld-Hoffmann Scholarships and Leadership Programme offers an opportunity for graduates from developing and emerging economies to pursue fully funded graduate studies at the University of Oxford.

This initiative aims to prepare scholars for leadership roles through a comprehensive program alongside financial support.

According to DAAD Scholarships, this program is designed to empower talented individuals from around the world, enabling them to develop skills and knowledge essential for their futures.

What To Know

Launched in 2015 to honour Lord Weidenfeld’s 95th birthday, the Weidenfeld-Hoffmann Programme has expanded its impact since receiving a significant donation from André Hoffmann in 2017. It is part of the Oxford Graduate Scholarships initiative, which combines university funding with contributions from various donors.

The scholarship covers all course fees and provides a living grant of at least £19,237 annually for the duration of the program. Scholars also gain access to a leadership program that includes discussions on philosophy, training in business skills, communication development, and mentorship.

This environment fosters a supportive community for both personal and professional growth.

The Weidenfeld-Hoffmann Trust collaborates with several organizations, including the Hualan Education Group and Chevening, to offer additional awards and support to its scholars.

Eligibility

To apply for the Weidenfeld-Hoffmann Scholarships, candidates must meet specific criteria:

New Graduate Course Admission: Applicants must be applying for a full-time graduate program at Oxford, which includes MSc, MSt, MBA, and MPP programs in various fields such as law, public policy, and economics.

Eligible Countries: Candidates should be ordinarily resident in one of the listed eligible countries from regions such as Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas.

Intention to Return: Applicants must plan to return to their home country after completing their studies to contribute positively to public life.

Field of Study and Career Alignment: Candidates need to show a connection between their chosen field of study and long-term professional goals. They should also explain how their work will contribute to public life at regional or global levels.

It is important to note that applicants currently studying at Oxford are not eligible unless they are already Weidenfeld-Hoffmann scholars. Deferred offers for the 2025-26 intake are also not eligible.

How to Apply

The application process involves several steps:

1. Graduate Application Form: Interested candidates must complete the graduate application form available on the Oxford website.

2. Submission Deadline: Applications must be submitted by the relevant course deadline, which falls in December 2024 or January 2025.

3. Weidenfeld-Hoffmann Scholarships Statement: Applicants must complete and upload this statement along with their graduate application form by the deadline.

4. Nationality and Residency Details: It is crucial to accurately complete the nationality and ordinary residence section of the application, as this information determines eligibility.

Shortlisted candidates will be invited for an online interview, which typically takes place in April 2025.

The Weidenfeld-Hoffmann Scholarships and Leadership Programme provides a pathway for graduates from developing countries to gain education and leadership skills at the University of Oxford.

As the application process opens, eligible candidates are encouraged to seize this opportunity to advance their careers and contribute to society.