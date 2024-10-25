The University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH) doctors are forced to pay an accommodation fee of N200,000 before they can secure housing at the hospital’s House Officers’ Quarters.

In a statement dated October 14, 2024, the hospital management announced that intending occupants must now pay, this fee, described as an “Annual Maintenance Charge,” has caused a significant outcry within the medical community, raising concerns about the financial burden on new medical professionals.

The management stated that “intending occupants must pay an Annual Maintenance Charge of N200,000.00 (Two Hundred Thousand Naira) only, and present evidence of payment to the Estate Unit.”

This charge is non-negotiable, and failure to follow the process makes the occupant’s stay unauthorised.

Doctors call for urgent review

Nigerian doctors have raised alarms over this policy, calling for a review.

In a post from the handle @Nigerian_Doctor on X, they expressed concerns about the impact of this fee on new House Officers. Traditionally, the accommodation at UCTH, like other federal hospitals, is part of the employment package provided by the government.

“This Hospital is funded by the Federal Government and the accommodation is meant to be a free incentive to House Officers, just like other hospitals. It is unfair to ask new employees to cough up N200,000 before they have even earned a salary,” the post stated.

The doctors reportedly offered to pay the fee through monthly deductions from their salaries to reduce the financial burden, but this request was denied by the hospital management, leaving many new doctors stranded.

“We plead for an urgent investigation into this accommodation allocation fee, if not sanctioned by the Federal Government.

“However, if UCTH is following ‘order from above’, we plead for consideration of monthly deductions,“the statement reads.

Management defends policy

In its statement, the UCTH management clarified that the fee is non-negotiable, and failure to pay it before the 24-hour approval window lapses will result in the new doctors being considered illegal tenants.

“Before payment is made, doctors must obtain approval, valid only for 24 hours. After presenting payment evidence to the Estate Unit, they are issued an allocation letter, granting full rights to move into their allocated room”

“Intending occupants must pay an Annual Maintenance Charge of N200,000.00 (Two Hundred Thousand Naira) only, and present evidence of payment to the ESTATE UNIT.”

The statement further emphasized that the Estate Unit is responsible for enforcing the accommodation rules, including the authority to evict any doctor found using the quarters for unauthorized purposes.

“There is an Estate Office within the House Officers’ Quarter with staff of the Estate Unit stationed there,” the statement read, adding that doctors must surrender their keys at the end of the 12-month tenancy or face further penalties.

Calls for investigation

The introduction of this fee has prompted calls for an investigation into whether the charge was sanctioned by the Federal Government or if it is an isolated decision by the hospital management.

Many in the medical community are appealing to key healthcare leaders, including the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) and the Federal Ministry of Health, to urgently review the policy.

The current situation has raised broader concerns about the treatment of new doctors within Nigeria’s healthcare system and the need for policies that support rather than burden them as they begin their careers.