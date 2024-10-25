The IDP Education Emerging Futures survey shows that international students are increasingly losing interest in traditional destinations like Australia, the UK, and Canada, while the US is becoming more popular.

According to icef monitor, the survey, conducted from August 20 to September 16th, 2024, gathered responses from over 6,000 students across 114 countries.

It reveals that many students are postponing or reconsidering study abroad plans due to rising costs.

What to know

The IDP Emerging Futures survey has been ongoing since March 2022, with this latest round representing its sixth iteration. Most respondents were prospective students, with over half seeking postgraduate opportunities.

According to icef, the survey identified India and China as the leading markets, followed by the Philippines, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nigeria, Nepal, Indonesia, Ghana, and Vietnam.

Changing destination preferences

According to the survey, Australia remains the preferred destination for 24% of students, followed closely by the US at 23% and the UK at 21%.

Canada, however, has dropped to fourth place at 16%, losing nine percentage points since August 2023.

The decline in Canada’s appeal affects both prospective and applied students.

Reports note that visa delays and policy uncertainty are leading many students to reconsider Canada.

Interestingly, “other destinations” now attract 11% of students, marking a six-point increase. This reflects a broader trend of students exploring more diverse options for their studies.

Key factors influencing choices

The survey highlights several key drivers influencing students’ decisions.

icef reports relate that over half of the respondents indicated that post-study work opportunities are the most important factor.

Other significant considerations include pathways to permanent residency (43%), financial requirements for visas (42%), and the costs associated with student visas (41%).

More than a quarter of students also factor in the rights of dependants when selecting a study destination.

Recent policy changes have influenced these considerations, including increased proof-of-savings requirements in Australia and Canada, along with higher visa fees.

Financial concerns impacting plans

The survey also found that a small segment of students (3%) have decided to delay their study abroad plans, primarily citing tuition fees as a significant barrier.

Other reasons include high living costs and visa expenses. However, nearly half of those who have opted out of applying this year expressed a strong likelihood of applying in the next few years; reports confirm.

US gains ground amidst changing tides

The US continues to receive favourable ratings compared to Australia, Canada, the UK, and New Zealand in terms of education quality, value for money, and employment opportunities after graduation.

While potential shifts in US policy due to elections could alter this landscape, many students remain focused on practical factors influencing their decisions; ‘Factors like educational quality, which they currently associate more with the US,’ stated Dr. Fanta Aw, CEO of NAF.

Students’ increasing awareness and research

The trends highlighted in the survey reflect a significant change in student behavior.

Historically, many students viewed the US, UK, and Australia as the most desirable study destinations, with Canada gaining traction in recent years.

However, since the pandemic, students have become more informed and selective in their choices, weighing various pros and cons for each destination.

Institutions and governments must recognize this evolving mindset, as students are willing to change their plans based on factors that align with their budget, priorities, and post-study aspirations.