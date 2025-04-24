A Nigerian man, Oladapo Olalekan Fadugba, 40, has been indicted by U.S. authorities for allegedly stealing over $690,000 meant for a healthcare provider and lying during his naturalization process to obtain U.S. citizenship.

This was disclosed in a statement by United States Attorney for the Middle District of Florida, Gregory W. Kehoe, who announced that Oladapo Olalekan Fadugba, 40, has been charged with wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and making a false statement related to naturalization.

According to the statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, if convicted on all counts, Fadugba faces a maximum penalty of 27 years in federal prison. The indictment also includes a forfeiture notice seeking $400,000.

“If convicted on all counts, Fadugba faces a maximum penalty of 27 years in federal prison. The indictment also notifies Fadugba that the United States is seeking an order of forfeiture in the amount of $400,000, which represents the approximate proceeds of the charged criminal conduct.

According to the indictment, beginning on October 30, 2020, and ending no later than July 11, 2023, Fadugba had more than $690,000 of Department of Veterans Affairs funds, intended for reimbursement to a large local healthcare provider, transferred to his own personal bank accounts,” they stated

Details of the fraud scheme

The U.S. Attorney’s Office explained that between October 30, 2020, and July 11, 2023, Fadugba orchestrated the redirection of more than $690,000 of Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) funds into his personal accounts.

These funds were originally meant to reimburse a large local healthcare provider.

“Fadugba then wrote himself, or businesses associated with him, checks that were then transferred to other bank accounts owned by him. It is alleged that to procure the transfers, Fadugba used the identification of another individual,” the indictment states.

To execute the scheme, “it is alleged that Fadugba used the identification of another individual.”

False citizenship claim

The indictment also revealed that Fadugba, a naturalized U.S. citizen originally from Nigeria, lied under oath during his naturalization process.

He allegedly claimed under oath that “he had not committed any crime or offense for which he had not been arrested,” a statement the authorities now assert was false.

The case was investigated by multiple federal agencies, including the Department of Veterans Affairs – Office of Inspector General, Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Treasury Office of Inspector General, and the U.S. Secret Service.

The case will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Rachel Lasry.