The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has reinforced regulations requiring airlines to compensate passengers for lost luggage, setting the compensation at N10,000 for domestic flights and $170 for international flights.

Michael Achimugu, NCAA’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, outlined the entitlements passengers can claim from airlines, during a press conference held in Abuja highlighting efforts to improve consumer rights awareness in the aviation sector.

According to NCAA regulations, passengers affected by luggage delays are eligible for “first needs” compensation.

This includes a payment of N10,000 for domestic flights and $170 for international flights while the airline conducts its search for the missing luggage.

Achimugu elaborated on the timelines for recovering luggage, explaining that airlines have between one to seven days to locate a missing bag on domestic flights, while international flights allow up to 21 days for the search process.

“A luggage is said to be lost if not found after seven days search on domestic flights and 21 days search on international flights,” he stated.

Once the luggage is declared missing, the process for compensation commences, “The process for compensation for missing luggage commences after the said luggage is declared missing. Any fees paid for that luggage must also be refunded,” he said

Ticket refunds

In the case of flight cancellations or significant delays, passengers are entitled to prompt ticket refunds. For payments made in cash, the refund should be issued immediately.

However, for refunds processed through bank transfers or other electronic means, the NCAA allows up to 14 days for the funds to be returned to the passenger.

Achimugu emphasized that refunds via means other than cash must be made within 14 days. However, some delay might be experienced from submission of required documents for the passenger.

The NCAA urges airlines to adhere strictly to these refund protocols to uphold passenger rights within the aviation industry.

Passenger rights and responsibilities

Horatius Egua, NCAA’s Director of Special Duties, underscored the importance of passengers knowing their rights, which remain under-enforced due to limited awareness, infrastructure challenges, and occasional bureaucratic inefficiencies.

The authority is addressing these issues through passenger education initiatives, regulatory improvements, and infrastructure development.

Egua highlighted the benefits of informed passengers: “By knowing your rights as a consumer, you can advocate for better treatment and services in Nigeria’s aviation sector,” he stated, emphasizing that passengers play a role in holding airlines accountable.

Mrs. Ifueko Abdulmalik, Senior Special Adviser to the NCAA Acting Director General, stressed the obligations airlines must fulfill to ensure passenger satisfaction and safety.

Abdulmalik outlined that airlines are required to clearly communicate terms and conditions, maintain precise flight schedules, and provide efficient baggage handling to minimize issues related to delays, cancellations, and overbooking.

Additionally, she pointed out that passengers have a right to full transparency regarding flight schedules, fares, baggage allowances, and compensations.

“Passengers have rights to know flight schedule, fare, and baggage allowance; right to compensation for flight delays; right to refund for unused tickets (within 7 days) and right to baggage protection,” she noted.

Abdulmalik highlighted that common passenger concerns include “flight delays and cancellations, baggage loss, damage, or delay, overbooking and denied boarding, refund and compensation disputes,” urging passengers to familiarize themselves with these rights to better advocate for fair treatment.