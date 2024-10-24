Google has announced the launch of its AI for Cybersecurity program as part of the Google for Startup Growth Academy.

This effort supports innovators worldwide who are developing AI solutions to improve cybersecurity.

The Google Startup Growth Academy helps founders and marketing leaders from high-potential startups grow their user base, scale and go global with Google products, best practices, and connections.

According to Google, registrations for the 2025 Google for Startup Growth Academy: AI for Cybersecurity program are now open, providing a platform for startups to gain essential growth skills and tools to scale their operations; application deadline, December 3rd, 2024.

Program Overview

The AI for Cybersecurity program is designed for promising startups that leverage AI technology within the cybersecurity sector.

Information provided relates that over three months, selected participants will engage in workshops led by Google and external industry experts.

The program will also cover key areas such as strategy, sales, and partnerships to help these startups navigate their growth challenges effectively.

Startups will benefit from a combination of practical skills and mentorship that are crucial for scaling in a competitive environment, informed Google.

Eligibility

To be eligible for the AI for Cybersecurity program, startups must meet specific criteria:

1. Stage of Development: Only Seed to Series A startups can apply. These startups should demonstrate readiness for international scaling.

It means that only early-stage startups are eligible to apply. These startups should be prepared to expand their business internationally.

2. Focus on AI in Cybersecurity: Startups must use AI technology to address cybersecurity issues, including prevention, protection, research, and threat analysis.

3. Demonstrated Traction: Candidates need to show evidence of traction through funding, user base, or revenue generation.

4. Scalable Product: Startups should possess a product or service that has a significant total addressable market and a defensible growth model. Meaning that startups need to have a product or service that can potentially reach a large market and has a strong plan for sustainable growth.

Benefits of Participation

The Google for Startup Growth Academy AI for Cybersecurity program offers several key benefits.

Details inform that participants will receive training in essential growth skills and internationalization strategies. They will also have access to Google tools and products tailored to their needs.

Following the initial three-month period, startups will continue to receive product support and mentorship from Google.

This ongoing assistance is aimed at helping participants address their operational challenges beyond the program duration. The kick-off and graduation events will take place in person, with details on locations to be announced later.

Application process

Interested candidates looking to join the Google for Startup Growth Academy: AI for Cybersecurity program can begin their application process by visiting the program’s official webpage. Detailed instructions are available to guide applicants through each step.

For more information on how to apply, candidates can click on the designated link on the program’s site to submit their applications.