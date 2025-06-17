Salesforce Inc. has announced plans to increase the prices of several of its major products beginning in August, making it the latest software giant to adjust its pricing in response to growing investments in artificial intelligence (AI).

The company, in a statement released on Tuesday, said prices across key product lines will rise by an average of 6%.

The price hike will also apply to Slack, its widely used workplace communications platform.

“These increases reflect the significant ongoing innovation and customer value delivered through our products,” Salesforce noted. The company last raised prices in 2023, following a seven-year stretch of price stability.

Adjusting for AI

The move comes as the software industry redefines its pricing models to accommodate the growing role of AI.

Many firms are not only introducing pay-as-you-go pricing models but also raising base prices to reflect the enhanced capabilities AI brings to their products. Adobe Inc., for instance, has made several price adjustments as it integrates generative AI across its platforms.

Salesforce is betting big on its AI platform called Agentforce, which is designed to perform complex tasks like customer service autonomously, with little or no human input.

In May, the company introduced a flexible payment model that allows customers to redirect spending from traditional software subscriptions to its AI-powered tools.

What you should know

Several Salesforce products are utilized in Nigeria, including their core CRM platform (Sales Cloud), Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Commerce Cloud, and Slack.

Additionally, Tableau for data visualization is also a popular choice. Salesforce is actively working to build its presence in Nigeria through talent development initiatives and partnerships with local companies.

Last November, the American software company hired Sandra Adesuwa Ebere as its Business Development Lead as it plans to expand its presence in Nigeria.

At the time, the company said “there are no immediate plans to establish a physical office in the country,” but hiring Ebere as the business development lead is a first step, adding that Nigeria is a very important market for it.

The appointment of the Nigerian Business Lead came months after the company slashed its global workforce as part of its broader effort to streamline operations, optimise its structure, and drive growth.

At the same time, the company revealed that it was seeing significant growth in Africa, particularly in South Africa and Morocco, highlighting massive returns on investments in these regions as interest in AI increases.