President Bola Tinubu has approved a reshuffle of his ministerial cabinet and merged two ministries into one.

The decision was made during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday, according to a statement by Bayo Onanuga, the president’s spokesperson.

Onanuga confirmed that the president has scrapped the Niger Delta Ministry and the Ministry of Sports Development.

Additionally, Tinubu approved the merger of the Ministry of Tourism with the Ministry of Culture and Creative Economy.

“President Tinubu and Federal Executive Council scrap Niger Delta Ministry and the Ministry of sports development.

“There will now be a ministry of regional development to oversee all the regional development commissions, such as Niger Delta Development Commission, North West Development Commission, South West Development Commission, North East Development Commission.

“The National Sports Commission will take over the role of the Ministry of Sports.

The FEC also approved the merger of the Ministry of Tourism with the Ministry of Culture and Creative Economy,” Onanuga said.

More details later…